Mosquito adds extra bite to McIlroy’s practice round

Mosquito adds extra bite to McIlroy's practice round
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 08:11 PM

Rory McIlroy enjoyed a practice round at Royal Portrush ahead of the 148th Open, with one small exception.

McIlroy, who set the course record of 61 at Portrush as a 16-year-old, appeared to suffer an insect bite on the 13th hole on Tuesday.

The four-time major winner asked caddie Harry Diamond to examine his back and there looked to be a small red blemish.

Rory McIlroy, right, is examined by caddie Harry Diamond after suffering the bite (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rory McIlroy, right, is examined by caddie Harry Diamond after suffering the bite (Richard Sellers/PA)

However, McIlroy showed no ill effects and completed the full round shortly before 7pm.

Diamond explained afterwards: “It was just a small mosquito or something. We didn’t have any cream but he took an anti-histamine.”

McIlroy also played down the severity of the incident, joking later: “It’s itchy but fine.”

