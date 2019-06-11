News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mickelson confirmed for JP’s 2020 Adare Pro-Am

Phil Mickelson. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 05:25 AM

In the wake of his Canadian Open victory on Sunday, Rory McIlroy was asked if he intended returning to the country next year to defend his crown.

The tournament’s date-change this year dovetailed with preparation for the third major of the season, the US Open.

Committing to 2020 as defending champion is all but obligatory, so long as it didn’t clash with a couple of dates already red-marked in McIlroy’s diary for next year.

He’s not alone. Without much fuss or fanfare, the JP McManus pro-am event announced last week that Phil Mickelson had signed up for the Adare Manor classic next year in what will be his first visit to this country in 14 years, the last time being the 2006 Ryder Cup at the K club.

Though the Mickelson confirmation caught the eye, the addition to the field of Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson, and Paul Casey hardly amounted to sloppy seconds either.

Already a year out, it’s a lock that the sixth staging of the JP McManus Pro-Am will deliver the type of stellar field only the majors command. And all on our doorstep.

McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and a host of golfing celebrities have already committed more than a year in advance. The only surprise when they tee it up on July 6-7 2020 is if any of the reigning major champions aren’t present and correct.

READ MORE

McIlroy heads to Pebble pumped and primed

The tournament host said: “We are very grateful to them for lending their support to the Pro-Am next year. Hopefully, the thousands of spectators will be delighted with this news.”

Charitable organisations in the mid-west will again reap the financial benefits of the event, with millions raised since the event was first held in 1990.

Qualifier events for the good and the great continue across Munster this month, with a single stable ford format and the best two scores of three counting at each hole.

Those events are at Ballykisteen next Friday (June 14), Charleville on Friday and Saturday, Castletroy on June 20-21 and Castletroy on June 28. All entry details can be found at: jpmcmanusproam.com/events. Pro-Am ticket caps are priced at €50, which admits holders to both days of the tournament.

Tickets for the 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am are on sale from: jpmcmanusproam.com/tickets

More on this topic

Tiger tales: Memories of an untouchable Woods at Pebble Beach

McIlroy heads to Pebble pumped and primed

Shane Lowry makes fine start in Canada

McIlroy wants to make an impact at first Canadian Open

Phil MickelsonGoldOpenTOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Rory McIlroy to play with freedom as he eyes US Open history

Desired Dutch duo De Ligt and Van De Beek keeping options open

‘He messed up’ – Rosberg points accusing finger at error-prone Vettel

Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny to spend the season at Schalke


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Guidelines for contract of care at residential homes

Youghal-born solicitor on confronting challenges faced as visually-impaired athlete

Paul Cleary on the music that made him

Setting out their stall with an informal opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »