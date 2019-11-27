News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Michael Smurfit sells K Club for €70m

Michael Smurfit sells K Club for €70m
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 03:23 PM

The K Club is to move into new ownership after businessman Michael Smurfit confirmed he is selling the golf resort.

The 550-acre Straffan estate, which includes a 134-bed five-star hotel and two championship golf courses, will come into the ownership of Michael Fetherston, the Dublin-based operator of the TLC nursing homes group, after a deal was struck for approximately €70m.

The K Club was the venue for the 2006 Ryder Cup — the first time the competition was staged in Ireland — when Europe thumped the USA 18½ to 9½ points under the captaincy of Ian Woosnam.

It also played host to the 2016 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and was the venue for a number of years of the Smurfit European Open, which got underway in 1995. Tournament highlights included Darren Clarke hitting a course record round of 60 in 1999, before going on to take the title at the venue two years later, while in 2004 Retief Goosen won at the K Club just a fortnight ahead of taking the US Open for the second time.

Those successes were synonymous with the Smurfit brand, but Michael Smurfit has said it is now “time to move on”. He told The Irish Times: “Since opening in 1991, The K Club has and continues to be an incredible source of pride for my family, its members and its wonderful team.

“There is always a time to move on. I firmly believe that the K Club’s long-term interests are better served under a new owner and [Mr Fetherston] is uniquely placed to build on the heritage and success of The K Club.”

The K Club had been on the market since last year and owners Bishopscourt had been seeking offers of around €80m. The deal is expected to close in early 2020.

For his part, Fetherston said he had bought a “unique and iconic asset”. “We are excited by the opportunities presented and we will build on The K Club’s unparalleled reputation as both a hotel and as a golf resort,” he said.

More on this topic

We need to be honest with ourselves: Golf favours the older generationWe need to be honest with ourselves: Golf favours the older generation

Losses narrow by 7% at Mount Juliet golf resortLosses narrow by 7% at Mount Juliet golf resort

Jon Rahm admits his Race to Dubai win has yet to sink inJon Rahm admits his Race to Dubai win has yet to sink in

Jon Rahm wins Race to Dubai with victory at DP World Tour ChampionshipJon Rahm wins Race to Dubai with victory at DP World Tour Championship

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Rodri backs Manchester City for festive-season fightbackRodri backs Manchester City for festive-season fightback

Max Taylor will not let cancer define him as he prepares for senior United debutMax Taylor will not let cancer define him as he prepares for senior United debut

Guardiola looks ahead after City reach last 16 againGuardiola looks ahead after City reach last 16 again

Klopp reflects on his European journey as Liverpool prepare to face NapoliKlopp reflects on his European journey as Liverpool prepare to face Napoli


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin offers advice on preventing and treating a fungal infection that disrupts healthy growth.Root out this threat to your vegetable patch

Autumn is fast sliding into Winter, the gardens and greenhouses look quite different to when the 12 Week students arrived in September.Darina Allen: Enjoy natures winter bounty with these recipes and ferments

David Gray released White Ladder on this day in 1998. He tells Des O’Driscoll about the slow-burn success of the album that changed his life.This day 21 years ago David Gray released slow-burner album White Ladder

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »