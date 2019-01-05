NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
McIlroy three shots off the lead in Sentry Tournament of Champions

Saturday, January 05, 2019 - 11:27 AM

Rory McIlroy finished three shots off the pace after the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The 29-year-old carded a second-round 68 to leave him chasing American leader Gary Woodland.

McIlroy had shot a bogey and two birdies before the turn but the Northern Irishman produced a flawless back nine, holing four birdies, to keep himself in the chasing pack.

READ MORE: 'I could get killed out there': US basketball star to miss London trip over Erdogan fears

He was joined in second place by Bryson DeChambeau, who matched McIlroy with a round of 68, and day one leader Kevin Tway, who carded a two-under 71 after his first-round 66.

Three-time PGA Tour winner Woodland bogeyed the second and seventh hole but rallied to hole five straight birdies through holes 11 to 15 and match his first-round 67 to get to 12 under.

World number one Brooks Koepka settled for a round of 70 after a disappointing first-round 76 to move into joint 27th, while England's Ian Poulter moved up the leaderboard to tie for ninth place on six under.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

GolfSportRory McIlroy

