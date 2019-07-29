News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

McIlroy misses out as Koepka wins in Memphis

McIlroy misses out as Koepka wins in Memphis
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 06:47 AM

Brooks Koepka eased to a three-shot victory at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational after Rory McIlroy’s final-round misery continued in Memphis.

Koepka posted a five-under-par 65 on Sunday while McIlroy could only manage a one-over 71 to finish five back at 11 under par in a tie for fourth – the seventh time he has failed to break 70 in the final round of his 13 PGA Tour events so far this season.

Webb Simpson’s six under was the best score of the day and saw him finish second while Marc Leishman also finished ahead of McIlroy in third on 12 under after a 67.

McIlroy began Sunday with a one-shot lead but his advantage evaporated early on day four as Koepka joined him at the top of the leaderboard after firing a birdie on the par-five third hole to grab a share of the lead.

The Northern Irishman made par on every hole on the front nine but found himself two shots behind Koepka at the turn after the four-time major winner’s back-to-back birdies at five and six.

McIlroy was by then joint second with Simpson, who was playing five holes ahead of the final pair and made a flying start with an eagle on the par-five third.

Koepka extended his lead with another birdie on the 10th before McIlroy’s challenge faded with his first dropped shot of the day at the 12th.

Another bogey on the par-four 15th left McIlroy on 11 under and four shots behind Koepka. The Northern Irishman had now been overtaken on the leaderboard by Simpson and Leishman and was tied for fourth spot with Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick, which was how he would finish.

Webb Simpson surged into second place (Mark Humphrey/AP)
Webb Simpson surged into second place (Mark Humphrey/AP)

Five birdies between the 10th and 16th holes had put Leishman in contention but the Australian gave two back with bogeys at 13 and 15.

Koepka maintained his three-shot advantage to clinch the title with a bogey-free round to finish on 16 under.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Sinéad Burke among 15 'forces for change' on the cover of British VogueSinéad Burke among 15 'forces for change' on the cover of British Vogue

#CatGlowUp: Twitter users share photos of cat transformations#CatGlowUp: Twitter users share photos of cat transformations

Two grooms go viral after sharing photos of their traditional Hindu weddingTwo grooms go viral after sharing photos of their traditional Hindu wedding

Brooks KoepkaMarc LeishmanRory McIlroyWebb SimpsonWGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

More in this Section

Cork reel in seven-point second-half deficit to advance to U20 final Cork reel in seven-point second-half deficit to advance to U20 final

14-man Tipp beat Wexford in classic to book place in All-Ireland final14-man Tipp beat Wexford in classic to book place in All-Ireland final

Hamilton crash helps Verstappen claim dramatic German Grand PrixHamilton crash helps Verstappen claim dramatic German Grand Prix

Kerry set up Dublin quarter-final with win over WestmeathKerry set up Dublin quarter-final with win over Westmeath


Lifestyle

Funding for the Skibbereen Arts Festival doubled this year, just in time to help the annual event celebrate its ten-year milestone.Marvellous night for a Moon Dance at Skibbereen Arts Festival

If you watched any of the footage of the Apollo 11 moon landings in July, you could hardly have missed the pock-marked nature of the lunar surface.Sky Matters: August, 2019

Tim Daly is Executive Head Chef at the Kingsley Hotel in CorkYou've Been Served: Tim Daly, The Kingsley

Like all Irish people living outside of Ireland – and everyone living everywhere other than their place of birth - I am an immigrant. Like Paddington Bear.Outside the box: Are we living in The Truman Show?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »