News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

McIlroy: Koepka doesn’t need to remind me it’s been a while since I won a major

McIlroy: Koepka doesn’t need to remind me it’s been a while since I won a major
By Press Association
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 11:50 AM

Rory McIlroy has conceded that Brooks Koepka “wasn’t wrong” when he dismissed the idea of a big rivalry between the pair.

Speaking ahead of his title defence at last week’s CJ Cup in South Korea, world number one Koepka was asked about his rivalry with McIlroy and said: “I’ve been out here for what, five years?

“Rory hasn’t won a major since I’ve been on the PGA Tour. So I don’t view it as a rivalry.”

The last of McIlroy’s four major titles came in the 2014 US PGA Championship, since when Koepka has won the US Open in 2017 and 2018 and the US PGA in 2018 and 2019.

Koepka was also second in the Masters and US Open this year and fourth in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, where an emotional McIlroy missed the cut on home soil.

“What Brooks said wasn’t wrong,” McIlroy said in an on-course interview with GOLF TV during the Japan Skins event.

“I mean, he’s been the best player in the world the last couple years – four majors. I don’t think he had to remind me that I haven’t won one in a while.

Rory McIlroy missed the cut in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush (Richard Sellers/PA).
Rory McIlroy missed the cut in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush (Richard Sellers/PA).

“I love Brooks, he’s a great guy. Obviously super-competitive, like we all are. I can see where he’s coming from.

“I think if you take what Brooks said out of context then it can become this big thing that it’s become. But Brooks and I are good, we’re good friends.”

READ MORE

Koepka dismisses McIlroy ‘rivalry’

More on this topic

'I couldn’t believe it stayed out': Moynihan misses out on hole-in-one as Colsaerts and Coetzee lead'I couldn’t believe it stayed out': Moynihan misses out on hole-in-one as Colsaerts and Coetzee lead

Maguire ready to hit LPGA ground runningMaguire ready to hit LPGA ground running

'There are much better options' - Phil Mickelson did not expect Presidents Cup wild card'There are much better options' - Phil Mickelson did not expect Presidents Cup wild card

Fleetwood among latest stars set for JP pro-amFleetwood among latest stars set for JP pro-am

Brooks KoepkaRory McIlroyTOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Is there a dawn to follow the darkest moment?Is there a dawn to follow the darkest moment?

A victory for bravery, a defeat reeking of stagnationA victory for bravery, a defeat reeking of stagnation

Emery believes Arsenal can achieve something important this seasonEmery believes Arsenal can achieve something important this season

Real Sociedad return to winning ways to go fourth in LaLigaReal Sociedad return to winning ways to go fourth in LaLiga


Lifestyle

Pollutants can have an impact on your health, but there are things you can do to reduce the potential damage.High pollution days ‘lead to more cardiac arrests and strokes’: 5 easy ways to protect yourself

Even if you only have room for one pot in the smallest space, plant some tulips in it to make your garden spring to life, says Hannah Stephenson.7 design tips to make your tulips in garden pots stand out in a crowd

Does the early bird catch the gym gains, or are you better off running through your reps after the sun sets? We ask two personal trainers.Ask the experts: Is it better to work out in the morning or the evening?

John’s chairs will last a lifetime, but he is also passing on his knowledge to a new generation, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: The ancient art of súgán-making is woven into Irish family history

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »