News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

McIlroy hoping to prevent Fitzgerald bid for unprecedented hat-trick at Crans-sur-Sierre

McIlroy hoping to prevent Fitzgerald bid for unprecedented hat-trick at Crans-sur-Sierre
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 02:10 PM

Rory McIlroy will lead the field bidding to prevent Matt Fitzpatrick from winning an unprecedented hat-trick of Omega European Masters titles this week.

McIlroy will head to Switzerland’s Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club at the top of his game after winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup title for the second time in four years on Sunday.

But Fitzpatrick could be the man to beat. The 24-year-old from Sheffield became the first player since Seve Ballesteros in 1978 to win back-to-back European Masters titles last year and is aiming to make it an unprecedented treble this weekend.

McIlroy, who pocketed the US dollars 15million (£12.3million) first prize in Atlanta, will feature in an 8.30am start alongside English duo Lee Westwood and Matt Wallace.

Fitzpatrick will tee off at 1.30pm with 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia and world number 13 Tommy Fleetwood.

Former world number one Luke Donald will head out with Sweden’s Robert Karlsson and Miguel Angel Jimenez, the Spaniard playing in the tournament for the 30th time, at 8.50am.

Europe’s 2020 Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, back at Crans Montana for the first time in five years, will start at 1.20pm alongside Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and Dane Lucas Bjerregaard, who lost to Fitzpatrick in a play-off last year.

- Press Association

More on this topic

'If I needed to get emotional and really riled up, golf isn't the sport to do that''If I needed to get emotional and really riled up, golf isn't the sport to do that'

McIlroy in contention at The Northern Trust after two-shot penalty is rescindedMcIlroy in contention at The Northern Trust after two-shot penalty is rescinded

Legalised gambling in US may increase Tour hecklers, warns Rory McIlroyLegalised gambling in US may increase Tour hecklers, warns Rory McIlroy

Sensational Rory McIlroy storms home to win Canadian Open by seven shotsSensational Rory McIlroy storms home to win Canadian Open by seven shots

Crans-sur-Sierre Golf ClubEuropean MastersMatthew FitzpatrickRory McIlroySergio GarciaTommy FleetwoodTOPIC: Rory McIlroy

More in this Section

Two Irish crews qualify for World Rowing Championship semi-finalsTwo Irish crews qualify for World Rowing Championship semi-finals

Ex-director looking forward as Bury hope for salvationEx-director looking forward as Bury hope for salvation

Bolton future ‘still in doubt’ ahead of EFL deadlineBolton future ‘still in doubt’ ahead of EFL deadline

Qualifier Sumit Nagal gives Roger Federer an early surprise at the US OpenQualifier Sumit Nagal gives Roger Federer an early surprise at the US Open


Lifestyle

The former Bake Off finalist tells Ella Walker about the need to make mistakes, and what the inside of her brain looks like.Bake Off’s Kim-Joy: ‘If I make a pizza, I still like to do faces’

Although rarely serious, back pain is extremely common and can be a real bane. Liz Connor talks to the experts.Blighted by lower back pain? Experts explain the key signs, symptoms and treatments to know about

A new Pinterest report reveals how people are getting organised after the summer break.Is September the second New Year? 4 ways to improve your productivity and happiness this autumn

The D23 Expo gave the people what they wanted and then some.As Disney announces new rides – the mustn’t miss attractions they’re bringing to a park near you

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »