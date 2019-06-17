McIlroy finishes top 10 at Pebble Beach after rollercoaster round

Rory McIlroy left Pebble Beach Golf Links with his 20th top-10 finish at a major championship, but that was small consolation for the Northern Irishman.

Coming off his dominating 64-61 weekend to win the RBC Canadian Open, he was hoping to complete the rare double and win national championships back-to-back.

It wasn’t to be as McIlroy made an early double bogey at the second hole on Sunday, the start of a rollercoaster round that left him signing for a 1-over 72 and a 72-hole total of 5-under 279.

McIlroy finished eight strokes behind American Gary Woodland, winner of the 119th U.S. Open, who claimed his first major championship.

Pebble Beach never seemed to be a good fit for McIlroy as the short layout, tipping in at just over 7,000 yards, limited him to about five drivers per round and neutralized one of his chief strengths. Ironically, it was a poor drive at the second hole that sealed his fate. McIlroy entered the final round five strokes off the lead, but with only five golfers in front of him.

After a routine par at the first, McIlroy tugged his tee shot into the heavy rough and had an awkward stance above the left bunker. He took a wedge, accepting his medicine, and took a big hack, but the club twisted in the fescue and he advanced the ball only a few yards into the bunker.

McIlroy stood with his hands on his hips and had no choice but to swing for the green in hopes of avoiding a big number. He dumped the next shot into the right green side bunker and missed the putt. For all intents and purpose, his chances to claim the trophy were over.

McIlroy rebounded to make six birdies during the round, but there were more miscues too, including another double bogey at 16. McIlroy declined to speak to the media after his round, and probably will find little joy in learning that this marked the sixth consecutive season he’s placed T-10 or better in at least two majors.

The final round also was the toughest day for fellow Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell, who carded a 1-over 72 to finish a respectable T-16, nine years after his victory here. McDowell didn’t make a birdie until his 12th hole on Sunday. A double bogey at the ninth for an outward 38 took him out of the trophy hunt too.

“I made a big mistake on nine, a double cross, hit the path and made double,” McDowell said. “From there it was always going to be a tough day.”

McDowell rallied with three birdies in his final five holes, including at 18 to shoot 3-under 281.

“The whole week has been a grind,” McDowell said.

“I didn’t have my best stuff today but I was really proud of the way I hung in there that back nine. The golf course was just a tad long for me this week. It was cold and not much run on the fairways and its no surprise to guys like Woodland and (Brooks) Koepka up there because you had to move it off the tee this week. It helped if you could get it down the fairway and have a shorter iron in your hands. All in all, good progress, continued the rebuild and good stuff this week, very happy.”

Shane Lowry brought up the rear among the Irish contingent, but was pleasantly pleased with his finish. He chipped in with his lob wedge on the 17th hole for birdie and reached the par-5 18th in two with driver-5-iron and closed in birdie for a 2-under 69.

“I don’t know how I broke 70 today because it was a struggle,” Lowry said. “But I saved my best two swings of the week for last."

McDowell and Lowry will be back in action at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch, while McIlroy will return at the Scottish Open the following week in the lead up to the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

US Open day four: Woodland sees off Koepka to clinch first major title

American Gary Woodland combined raw power and a sublime touch to see off the challenge of defending champion Brooks Koepka and claim his first major title in the 119th US Open.

Woodland carded a final round of 69 at Pebble Beach to finish 13 under par and three shots clear of Koepka, who had threatened to become just the second player to win three straight US Opens and claim an amazing fifth major victory in his last nine starts.

England’s Justin Rose was tied for the lead after a birdie on the opening hole but faded on the back nine to share third with Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Chez Reavie, while the expected challenge from Rory McIlroy never materialised after a double bogey on the second.

Woodland had failed to convert any of his seven 54-hole leads on the PGA Tour into a win, but the 35-year-old from Kansas withstood the stubborn challenge of Rose and early charge from Koepka to land the title and first prize of 2.25million US dollars.

Tweet of the day

Amy Bockerstette became Gary Woodland’s biggest fan after the video of her playing a hole with him during a practice round in Phoenix last year went viral and she was watching when he won on Sunday.

Quote of the day

Nice quote from @BKoepka earlier, paying tribute to US Open champion @GaryWoodland : "On 18 I realised I was that close to accomplishing something that has not been done in more than 100 years + that's special, but I don't think anybody in the world played as good as Gary did" — Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) June 17, 2019

Brooks Koepka reflects on his attempt to become the first player since Willie Anderson (1903-05) to win a hat-trick of US Open titles, but pays fitting tribute to Woodland.

Statistic of the day

No player has ever shot in the 60s all four rounds at the U.S. Open and not won. Looks like Koepka will be the first. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 17, 2019

Koepka missed out on becoming the second player to win three straight US Open titles, but still made history.

Shot of the day

It was a close call between Woodland’s approach to the par-five 14th or his pitch on the 17th green, but the man himself felt the former gave him the confidence to attempt the latter.

Round of the day

Who else but Woodland, who saw Koepka birdie four of the first five holes but responded with two early birdies himself and some clutch shots down the stretch.

Easiest hole

The par-five sixth was the easiest hole all four days and gave up three eagles and 41 birdies on Sunday for a scoring average of 4.468.

Toughest hole

For the third day in a row the ninth was the hardest hole, the back tee stretching it to 520 yards and resulting in just seven birdies being made against 19 bogeys and eight double bogeys for an average of 4.354.

On the up

Gary Woodland’s world ranking from 25th to a career-high of 12th after his three-shot victory.