News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

McDowell trying to avoid thinking about hometown Open ahead of Lahinch return

Graeme McDowell during the Pro-Am round ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
By Simon Lewis

Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 03:15 PM

Graeme McDowell will be trying to avoid thinking about The Open Championship in his hometown of Portrush in two weeks as he bids to start his links golf season on a high at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on Thursday.

McDowell, who turns 40 on July 30, has returned to Lahinch where he won the South Of Ireland Championship as an amateur in 2000, a few weeks before travelling home to Royal Portrush to add the Irish Close Championship to his trophy haul that summer.

Securing a return to his hometown course for the opportunity to compete in The Open there was a season-long goal for McDowell. He did just that, qualifying last month at the Canadian Open to relieve the building pressure and now feels he can benefit from the ability to focus on a singular goal here in Co. Clare.

“I’m very much trying to keep my eye on this week and trying to play as well as I possibly can,” McDowell said on Wednesday.

I spent a couple of days at Portrush the last few days and I feel like I’ve already done my prep up there now and I can really focus on trying to play well these next two weeks. Then we’ll go to The Open Championship and see what happens.

McDowell has come a long way since winning the South in 2000 and though the victory and the town of Lahinch are fondly remembered he admitted to a poor memory of the actual course.

“First time back here in I think 18 years and I’ve got to be honest, I don’t remember the golf course very well, my memories are pretty minimal but I always have great memories from the South of Ireland, good times.

“I don’t remember the golf course being this good, to be honest. I really enjoyed it this morning. The course is very mixed, front nine quite short and tricky, and you can make a score on the back nine, it’s quite long and a little bit more there in front of you.

“The weather’s perfect, great fans out there and the atmosphere should be a lot of fun this weekend. So a great venue, I’m very happy for Paul (McGinley, tournament host) and what he’s done here, it looks spectacular, a great field and hopefully we have a nice weekend.”

READ MORE

Pádraig Harrington not ruling out Irish Open host role in 2020

More on this topic

Pádraig Harrington not ruling out Irish Open host role in 2020

Irish Open draw puts Shane Lowry in group with Fleetwood and title holder Knox

Paul McGinley on Rory McIlroy absence: 'Irish Open will always be bigger than any one player'

Rory McIlroy sees no need for superstar caddie

GolfIrish OpenSportGraeme McDowellTOPIC: Irish Open

More in this Section

Paul O'Connell wants a return to coaching but Munster not on the horizon - yet

Murray and Williams to face Mies and Guarachi first up

Replacement opponent confirmed for Michael Conlan's Belfast bout

Kilkenny's Adrian Mullen has been one of the stars of the championship


Lifestyle

7 essential pieces of camping kit for your next outdoor adventure

Aperol at 100: How an Italian apéritif became the unofficial taste of summer

Video: This is how you can help the environment on a stand up paddleboard

Can a stay on a desert island in Indonesia really tame your stress levels?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »