Matchplay tradition stands to Nenagh at AIG Purcell Shield

By Brian Keogh

Nenagh’s hugely competitive club matchplay ethos paid off yet again when they crushed Athlone 4-1 to claim their fifth AIG Purcell Shield title at Thurles and their second in three years.

On a day when Athenry claimed the AIG Barton Shield and Kinsale beat Lisburn to join Hermitage in today’s Jimmy Bruen Shield final, Nenagh ruled supreme.

Convincing wins for Gerard Clifford and Tom Quinlisk and David Hickey and Martin Reddan left the Tipperary men just one point short of victory and while they were down in two matches, James Reddan and Pat J Hogan delivered the decisive point with a 5&3 win over Paul Burke and Declan Corcoran in the bottom match.

“We are delighted,” said Nenagh joint team captainPaddy Peters following an eighth successive win for a Munster club in the scratch foursomes competition.

“To win an All Ireland no matter what your sport, is a great achievement.”

“It will take a couple of days to sink in. Right now we are getting ready to celebrate and party.”

Nenagh’s local knowledge — honed by competitive friendly match with the host club earlier in the season — proved to be worth its weight in gold.

But the club’s matchplay tradition was also key to their success in a competition they had previously won in 1989, 1991, 1998 and 2016.

“We play a lot of matchplay in our club and that’s the basis for all our teams,” added Peters.

“Your throat could be cut in it, it’s so competitive. It’s really fantastic. A lot of our achievements in matchplay come from that.”

There was delight also for Athenry, who claimed the first senior title for the men’s club with a three-hole win over Dundalk in the AIG Barton Shield.

Louis O’Hara made a decisive 35-foot birdie putt at the 16th alongside Joe Bernie Jnr to go three up against Aaron Grant and Conor Curran, who didn’t hit a fairway from the fourth to the 14th, and went on to win by four holes.

That eased the pressure on 16-year-old Darren Leufer and 18-year-old Boys international Allan Hill, who sealed victory for Athenry with a par on the 17th.

Dundalk’s Caolan Rafferty and international Eoin Murphy were three up after five holes but Leufer and Hill fought back to be one up after 10 and while Dundalk birdied the 15th and 16th to go one up, they ran out of holes.

“Over the moon, absolutely thrilled, I’m lost for words to be honest,” said Athenry team captain Michael Lane as champagne spraying celebration began and the club’s supporters broke into the Fields of Athenry.

“I said earlier on that 20 years ago we couldn’t even field a Barton Shield team, now we have top players and that’s a testament to the junior convenors over the years and the likes of [professionals] Declan Cunningham and Sean Whelan and the work they have put in with the juniors.”

In the Jimmy Bruen Shield, Kinsale beat Lisburn 3½-1½ with 34-year-old Barry Dwyer hitting a clutch 100-yard wedge to eight feet at the last to set up a winning par with partner Brian O’Neill for what was a decisive one-hole win over Trevor Murphy and Scott Rodney.

“I’ve played in Croke Park and Thurles, but it was nothing like the pressure coming down the last when it’s all square,” said cack-handed Dwyer, who won an All Ireland Club Hurling Intermediate Championship with Ballymartle in 2010.

They will face Hermitage in this afternoon’s final after the Dublin club beat Tuam 3-2 with Richard Gladney and Louis Hemeryck coming back from one down after 15 holes to clinch a match-clinching two-hole win with a solid par-five.