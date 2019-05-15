NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Maria Sharapova pulls out of French Open

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 - 09:54 PM

Two-time champion Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the French Open because of an ongoing shoulder problem.

Russian Sharapova, who won the tournament in 2012 and 2014, has not played since January and underwent surgery on her injury the following month.

The 32-year-old announced on Instagram she would not be participating in this year’s tournament, which begins on May 26.

“Withdrawing from the French Open today. Sometimes the right decisions aren’t always the easiest ones,” she posted.

“In better news, I have returned to the practice court, and slowly building the strength back in my shoulder.

“I really miss you Paris, until next year.”

Sharapova, a five-time grand slam winner, reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year.

She is currently 35th in the WTA rankings.

- Press Association

