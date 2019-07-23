News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lowry still on a high after ‘dream-come-true’ Open victory

Lowry still on a high after ‘dream-come-true’ Open victory
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 03:38 PM

Shane Lowry is still refusing to let the Claret Jug out of his grasp, two days after his maiden major triumph at The Open.

The Offaly man was primed for a hectic Clara homecoming on Tuesday evening and an emotional reunion with 82-year-old grandmother Emmy Scanlon.

Lowry said his stunning victory on Irish soil at Royal Portrush is still far from sinking in, and with madcap celebrations showing no signs of slowing down.

Lowry still cannot quite believe he stole glory at The Open. (Donall Farmer/PA)
Lowry still cannot quite believe he stole glory at The Open. (Donall Farmer/PA)

“I haven’t taken it out of my hands,” said Lowry, of the famed Claret Jug.

“It’s amazing. There’s so much history on it, there are names from 1872 on this.

“It’s incredible. The fact that my name’s on there, I can’t believe it.

“I don’t know if I thought I’d ever win a major, but to win The Open at Portrush is a dream come true.

“When the dust settles at the end of the week I’ll start to realise what I’ve achieved.

“I’m obviously enjoying this now but then I’ll begin to enjoy it a bit more because it’s been a crazy couple of days. I’m looking forward to the dust settling and just relaxing.

“The celebrations are still kind of ongoing, so I’m going back home. It will be good fun.

“I had a good party on Sunday night when we got back to Dublin and had a nice day with friends yesterday.”

The 32-year-old claims to have been swamped by the outpouring of emotion across the island of Ireland, with a home winner on The Open’s historic return to Portrush for the first time in 68 years.

Lowry expects family support to help him fathom his achievement, although his grandmother is now a star in her own right after revealing she had allowed herself a brandy for the first time in 10 years.

The Portrush grandstands morphed into football terraces on Saturday night, as Lowry stormed into a commanding lead he never released.

READ MORE

Here's what you need to know to get to Shane Lowry's homecoming on time

The star of the show was somehow able to bask in the glory of the crowds chanting his name, and already appreciates that moment could prove a golfing peak.

Lowry shows off the Claret Jug in Dublin on Tuesday (Donall Farmer/PA)
Lowry shows off the Claret Jug in Dublin on Tuesday (Donall Farmer/PA)

“Myself and my wife were talking about it yesterday,” said Lowry. “It is a bit overwhelming but I haven’t really seen it all yet. I’ve barely had time to be on my phone or do anything.

“Come the weekend, when I’m able to sit at home and read about it and see the magnitude of it, I’ll realise what it is.

“Everybody was talking to me about my granny yesterday. She is a great woman, she’s been great to me over the years.

“We grew up down the road from her, so we were able to walk down the road to her house.

“I’m very close to her and I’m very excited to get down there and see her. She’s the one I’m most looking forward to seeing.”

Reflecting on the phenomenal backing of the partisan Irish crowd, Lowry added: “The support in Portrush was just incredible. I couldn’t believe it.

“I knew the crowds would be quite good but it’s hard to put into words what it was like.

“Sunday was great obviously but Saturday evening was something that I never thought I’d witness on a golf course, let alone it be for me.

“So I’ll look back on that now when the dust settles with very fond memories.

“I said to Bo (caddie Brian Martin) walking down 18 on Saturday ‘We might never experience anything like this ever again, so let’s enjoy it as much as we can’.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

G-Mac: I told him to go and be him, go play Shane Lowry golf

More on this topic

Here's what you need to know to get to Shane Lowry's homecoming on timeHere's what you need to know to get to Shane Lowry's homecoming on time

G-Mac: I told him to go and be him, go play Shane Lowry golfG-Mac: I told him to go and be him, go play Shane Lowry golf

Shane Lowry's homecoming set for Clara tomorrow eveningShane Lowry's homecoming set for Clara tomorrow evening

Open winner Shane Lowry enjoys celebrations at Dublin pubOpen winner Shane Lowry enjoys celebrations at Dublin pub

Shane LowryTOPIC: Shane Lowry

More in this Section

England name two debutantes for Test against IrelandEngland name two debutantes for Test against Ireland

Geraint Thomas suffers minor crash on stage 16 of Tour de FranceGeraint Thomas suffers minor crash on stage 16 of Tour de France

British swimmer snubs gold medallist Sun Yang at World ChampionshipsBritish swimmer snubs gold medallist Sun Yang at World Championships

Pat Smullen to take part in charity race at the CurraghPat Smullen to take part in charity race at the Curragh


Lifestyle

Robert Plant and Saving Grace review: Top class ensemble made for a memorable night at the Everyman in Cork, writes Joe DermodyGig review: Robert Plant and Saving Grace at the Everyman

Kya deLongchamps is mesmerised by early French glass paperweightsIn a bubble: The glittering history of French glass paperweights

During my first pregnancy I developed a network of spider veins on my thighs. Even more appeared during my second pregnancy. What would you recommend?How do I deal with spider veins in pregnancy?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »