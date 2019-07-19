Lowry off to flying start as four birdies takes him into joint first with Holmes

Shane Lowry almost chipped in for an eagle on the short par-four fifth, the tap-in birdie taking him into a tie for the lead with Holmes.

Holmes, who won the Genesis Open in February but has also missed nine cuts in 16 events this season, had put the finishing touches to a second round of 68 to replace Fleetwood as the clubhouse leader.

Fleetwood also had company on seven under as compatriot Lee Westwood, aided by a birdie from 50 feet on the 16th, completed a bogey-free 67.

The first of the Irish players on the Portrush Links were Darren Clarke and James Sugrue, The amateur champion Sugrue is one under with Clarke level

Padraig Harrington has picked up a shot today, he's three over, Graeme McDowell is on two over, close to the projected cut line.

While Rory McIlroy has a mountain to climb to make the cut after an eight over par first round. He tees off after 3pm.

Tiger Woods is rallying to make the cut, now four over par through 13 holes after picking up four birdies so far today.