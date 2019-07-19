News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lowry moves two shots clear as McIlroy attempts to put poor start behind him

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 03:45 PM

Shane Lowry, who won the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009, holed from 35 feet for another birdie on the 10th to move two shots clear of the field.

A similar cheer also greeted McIlroy's tee shot finding the fairway on the first, the four-time major winner having run up a quadruple-bogey eighth on the same hole on Thursday.

McIlroy had to settle for par on the first and par-five second to remain eight over.

Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell are both just above the cut mark on 1-over par.

James Sugrue and Padraig Harrington are 2-over.

Rory McIlroy tees off the 1st during day two of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. (Niall Carson/PA Wire)
Rory McIlroy tees off the 1st during day two of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Lowry off to flying start as four birdies takes him into joint first with Holmes

Shane Lowry almost chipped in for an eagle on the short par-four fifth, the tap-in birdie taking him into a tie for the lead with Holmes.

Holmes, who won the Genesis Open in February but has also missed nine cuts in 16 events this season, had put the finishing touches to a second round of 68 to replace Fleetwood as the clubhouse leader.

Lowry was undeterred by the worsening conditions and another superb iron shot to the eighth set up a fifth birdie of the day.

That took the 32-year-old into the outright lead on nine under par with Rose finishing six under following a 67.

Fleetwood also had company on seven under as compatriot Lee Westwood, aided by a birdie from 50 feet on the 16th, completed a bogey-free 67.

Shane Lowry of Ireland watches his shot from the rough on the 4th fairway during Day Two of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co Antrim. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile.
Shane Lowry of Ireland watches his shot from the rough on the 4th fairway during Day Two of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co Antrim. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile.

The first of the Irish players on the Portrush Links were Darren Clarke and James Sugrue, The amateur champion Sugrue is one under with Clarke level

Padraig Harrington has picked up a shot today, he's three over, Graeme McDowell is on two over, close to the projected cut line.

While Rory McIlroy has a mountain to climb to make the cut after an eight over par first round. He tees off after 3pm.

Tiger Woods is rallying to make the cut, now four over par through 13 holes after picking up four birdies so far today.

More on this topic

Tyrrell Hatton makes progress and Tiger Woods also aims to improve Open prospectsTyrrell Hatton makes progress and Tiger Woods also aims to improve Open prospects

The Open day two: JB Holmes looking to stay ahead of chasing packThe Open day two: JB Holmes looking to stay ahead of chasing pack

Shane Lowry stands one shot behind Open leader JB Holmes thanks to pep talk over coffeeShane Lowry stands one shot behind Open leader JB Holmes thanks to pep talk over coffee

Rain not spoiling the party as the Open returns to PortrushRain not spoiling the party as the Open returns to Portrush

TOPIC: The Open Championship

More in this Section

Eoin Morgan set to lead Dublin Chiefs in new Euro T20 Slam competitionEoin Morgan set to lead Dublin Chiefs in new Euro T20 Slam competition

Liverpool Women pass time during pre-season weather delay with bucket challengeLiverpool Women pass time during pre-season weather delay with bucket challenge

Shamrock Rovers likely to face UEFA sanctions following last nights pitch invasionShamrock Rovers likely to face UEFA sanctions following last nights pitch invasion

Bruce ignored Shearer advice in accepting Newcastle jobBruce ignored Shearer advice in accepting Newcastle job


Lifestyle

Ever wondered what it would be like to move lock, stock and barrel into a tiny home, like the ones on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

A continence expert from the children’s bowel and bladder charity ERIC gives advice on how parents can help stop older children bed-wetting.Ask an expert: How can I help my child stop wetting the bed?

A quick spritz can make all the difference to your complexion, says Katie Wright.What a difference a spray makes: 9 of the best facial mists for every skin type

Athlete and mum-of-two Jo Pavey has teamed up with a childcare expert and Simplyhealth to inspire families to embrace active fun. By Lisa Salmon.9 ways to keep kids entertained and active this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »