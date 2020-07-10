News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lowry in the hunt after round of 69 in Ohio

Lowry in the hunt after round of 69 in Ohio
Shane Lowry. Picture by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Phil Casey
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Ireland's Shane Lowry is very much in the mix after the opening round of the US PGA Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio.

The Offaly man carded a round of 69 and sits tied for 11th on three-under, three shots off the pace. 

Lowry came in to this week's tournament on the back of missed cuts at the Heritage and the Colonial, while he was 60th at the Travellers' Championship.

“I’ve come back out, missed two of the three cuts, but, all in all, I feel like my game is really good," he told the Golf Channel.

"I’ve just struggled on the greens a little bit and I just need to build up a little bit of confidence. I feel like I’m right where I want to be, it’s just on the greens I need to improve.

"Tee-to-green, I’ve been fine. If I can just get better on the greens, I feel I’ll be there or thereabouts. It’s all about waiting for it to happen and just not trying to force it too much.

"I sometimes can force it too much and try too hard, so it’s just about trusting the process and waiting for it all to happen.”

Meanwhile, Ireland’s 2027 Ryder Cup host venue has given its support to the decision to postpone this year’s matches between the United States and Europe.

The PGA of America on Wednesday announced that it was putting back the 43rd matches, set for Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, by 12 months to September 2021 due to health and safety concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The knock-on effect has been that the Ryder Cup will return to odd years in future, for the first time since 1999 after the 2001 matches were postponed to 2002 in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the USA.

That decision means the Co. Limerick golf resort owned by JP McManus will not host the event in 2027 rather than 2026 and Adare Manor issued a statement yesterday supporting the move to what will be the 100th anniversary of the first playing of the Ryder Cup in 1927.

“As a future Ryder Cup venue, Adare Manor is understanding and fully supportive of the decision to postpone this year’s event at Whistling Straits, given the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic,” the statement read, before adding: “As our own exciting plans for The Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in 2027 continue, where we’ll be honoured to now be staging the centenary year, we would like to wish Whistling Straits the very best in their preparations over the next 12 months.”


More on this topic

Tiger Woods to return to competitive action at next week’s Memorial TournamentTiger Woods to return to competitive action at next week’s Memorial Tournament

Matthew Fitpatrick admits boost as ‘Bones’ takes the bagMatthew Fitpatrick admits boost as ‘Bones’ takes the bag

Women’s British Open to be played behind closed doors at Royal Troon in AugustWomen’s British Open to be played behind closed doors at Royal Troon in August

Irish golf pros set for €10,000 shootoutIrish golf pros set for €10,000 shootout


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Hurling Hands: Daithi Regan - 'I had five hurleys and I intended using every one. Back then the more hurleys you broke, the better'Hurling Hands: Daithi Regan - 'I had five hurleys and I intended using every one. Back then the more hurleys you broke, the better'

Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc investigated for possible coronavirus breachValtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc investigated for possible coronavirus breach

Manchester City given go-ahead to host Real Madrid at Etihad StadiumManchester City given go-ahead to host Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour suffers injury setbackChelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour suffers injury setback


Lifestyle

Is there a natural treatment I could use instead of steroids and antibiotic drops for dry eye?Natural health: I suffer from chronic dry eye

Denise O’Donoghue checks in with several expats affected by the cancellation of shows in BritainIrish actors on the crisis the West End theatre industry faces

This month marks four decades since the release of the classic record that would also be Ian Curtis’s final album with Joy Division. Ed Power chats to a number of Cork music fans about what it meant to themJoy Division: Forty years on from Closer

Last week, I shared my lockdown experience. I asked for a more uniform approach, should there be another lockdown. I explained that I worked mornings. Maybe I should have been more specific: working 8am to 1pm without a break, I gave feedback and covered the curriculum, using our school’s online platform. In the afternoons, I looked after my three kids (all under ten) while my husband worked. It was a challenging time for everyone and the uncertainty around what I should have been doing as a teacher made it harder.Diary of an Irish teacher: I want to get back to work. But I would like to do it safely

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »