Stephanie Meadow made history last night when she became the first woman to win the Irish Golf Writers’ Professional of the Year.

The Northern Ireland golfer was announced as the winner last night alongside Robin Dawson who claimed the Men’s Amateur of the Year and Sara Byrne winning Women's Amateur of the Year.

Meadow has battled back from surgery on a spinal stress fracture in 2017 and spent the last year on the Symetra Tour where she claimed one win and nine top-10 finishes.

Her form enabled her to win back a full LPGA Tour card for 2019.

"I was knocked on my face a little bit last year and to come out and have such a great season and to top it off by being recognised as the Professional Golfer of the Year is truly remarkable," said Meadow.

Meadow has also spoken about the influence of her father on her career in a new video released by 20x20.

20x20 is a campaign that aims to boost women's involvement in sport by 20% by 2020.

Speaking about the video, Meadow said it covers a topic that is close to her heart.

"My Dad and Mum were the single most influential force in being able to realise my dreams as a professional golfer.

"Losing my father was the single biggest obstacle I’ve had to face, professionally or personally.

"As a daughter, having a father’s encouragement in sport can’t be underestimated. Not having siblings meant I got his undivided attention on the course at weekends and those early years of support have undoubtedly shaped the golfer I became.

"As Investec’s 20x20 Ambassador, I hope to show young girls that with belief anything can be done especially when you have great support around. I hope that more girls will be encouraged like I was."