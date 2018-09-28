Live: Ryder Cup - Day 1

The 42nd Ryder Cup is being held at Le Golf National, Paris

It got under way at 7.10am Irish Time

The US are the defending champions

Europe's captain is Thomas Bjorn, the captain of the US is Jim Furyk

All eyes on Tiger Woods after his victory in the Tour Championship on Sunday

Rickie with a birdie from long distance. #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/xW1tYBua5z — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2018

11.19am Reed chipped in for birdie at the 10th as they went two up, although back-to-back birdies for Casey got him and Hatton to within one of Spieth and Thomas, who had played brilliant golf with seven birdies in their first 10 holes.

Casey was not far behind that on his own, however, with five birdies in six holes from the sixth.

Hatton then joined the party, hitting his approach stiff at the 13th and the Europeans had battled back to all-square having been three-down after just seven holes.

Fowler, in the group ahead, had hit it into the water at 13 but it did not matter as Johnson birdied to put the Americans three up and in total control.

Molinari holed a 20-footer on the 11th to peg Woods and Reed back to one up.

✍🏽 Birdie ✍🏽 Birdie ✍🏽 Birdie ✍🏽 Birdie ✍🏽 Birdie Back to A/S in style! #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/PT0TcGEAAf — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 28, 2018

10.50am Rose, in sand and then thick rough at the 12th, chipped in for birdie and celebrated with a double fist-pump and a chest bump with partner Rahm as they went two-up.

Fleetwood and Molinari lost the ninth after both criminally failed to make par to fall behind to Woods and Reed for the first time as the USA went up in three matches.

Casey's birdie at the par-three 11th reduced their deficit to two holes, while at the same time up ahead Johnson was holing for birdie as he and Fowler moved two up against the misfiring McIlroy - birdie-less through 12 holes - and Olesen.

Rose and Rahm's lead was cut to one hole after Koepka's curling 25-foot birdie putt at the 13th to leave Europe teetering.

10.16am Molinari and Fleetwood lost the seventh after failing to make par to fall back to all-square against Woods and Reed.

Olesen, having driven into the water off the first tee, did the same at the ninth and with McIlroy unable to advance his ball far from deep rough they handed back their newly attained one-hole advantage.

Fowler then registered back-to-back birdies for the USA's second group with a short putt at the 10th.

Koepka chipped in for birdie from the back of the 11th green to reduce their deficit to one hole with the holders now up in two, down in one and all-square in the other.

09.45am: Europe's first group went two-up at the par-three eighth when Rahm holed an eight-footer for birdie and followed it with a fist pump.

Spieth chipped in at the seventh to win the hole and go three up against Casey and Hatton.

Olesen won the eighth hole with a par three after Johnson missed his short par effort as Europe led 3-1 overall.

Team USA's Dustin Johnson during the Fourballs match on day one of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Paris. (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.)

09.30am: With Reed and Woods in bunker trouble off the tee Tommy Fleetwood's eight-iron to four feet at the fourth put them one up against American's premier pair.

Fowler hit the pin chipping from the rough at the sixth but had to settle for a birdie to halve the hole.

Spieth holed a 20ft birdie to go two up against Casey and Hatton while over at the seventh Finau carved his drive out of bounds on the right and Koepka missed the middle of the fairway by 100 yards with a pull almost onto the 12th tee.

As a result Rose had two putts from 30ft to win the hole with a par and move one up again.

READ MORE: Watching Poulter tries to stoke up the atmosphere as Ryder Cup gets underway

9am: Woods hit his tee shot at the 220-yard par-three second to three feet and with both Europeans in the same bunker the 14-time major winner was not even required to putt to get things back to all-square.

The par-four sixth has been shortened to 290 yards for the opening day, making it easily reachable for all the players.

Rose was the only player to find the putting surface, 35ft from the pin, although Rahm and Finau were less than 20ft away in the fringe.

The American was first to go and chipped in for eagle to win the hole and level their match, leaving USA up in one with three all-square.

Team USA's Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 2nd during the Fourballs match on day one of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Paris. (David Davies/PA Wire)

8.30am: Having driven into the rough at the first Paul Casey, playing in the Ryder Cup for the first time in a decade, dumped his approach into the water guarding the green.

Opposite number Jordan Spieth's approach horseshoed around the hole but it was enough for a birdie to win the hole and put America up in their first match.

The USA's pantomime villain Patrick Reed was expectedly booed on the first tee but he found the fairway, and although playing partner Tiger Woods' hand came off the club, he managed to keep the ball on dry land down the left-hand side.

Koepka missed a five-foot eagle putt on the par-five third as Europe got away with a half to maintain their one-hole advantage.

There were more cheers when Reed's approach to the first came up short in the water, which became even louder when Francesco Molinari birdied from eight feet to put Europe up in two, down in one with one all-square.

READ MORE: Justin Rose strikes first for Europe in the Ryder Cup

8am: United States rookie Tony Finau made an anxious start to the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National near Paris.

The 29-year-old was given the honour of teeing off first in the morning fourballs and smashed a three-iron 300 yards down the fairway, so far it rolled out through the rough and right up against the sleepers guarding the edge of the lake.

It meant he would have an impossible stance for his second shot into a green guarded by water.

His team-mate Brooks Koekpa found the fairway as did Europe's pair of Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, the rookie who showed no first tee nerves by encouraging the near 7,000-capacity grandstand to make as much noise as they could.

Rahm stuck his second to within eight feet but Rose's approach was brilliant, spinning to a couple of feet, and when Koepka's 14-footer grazed the hole the Englishman rolled in a birdie to put Europe one up.

In the second group European rookie Thorbjorn Olesen was the first to blink in the cauldron of pressure, turning over his tee shot and sending it into the lake to the left of the fairway.

Dustin Johnson, in the second group, hit a 147-yard nine iron to three feet at the first and with Rory McIlroy unsuccessful with his 15ft birdie attempt to, what he assumed, effectively halve the hole.

However, Johnson did not even threaten the cup with his short effort and Europe escaped unscathed.

Team USA's Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, Team Europe's Justin Rose and Jon Rahm line up before the Fourballs match on day one of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Paris. (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

7am: A little bit of admin first. The fourballs begin in 10 minutes, the first pairing for Europe is Justin Rose and Jon Rahm. They take on Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau. Then it is Rory McIlroy/Thorbjorn Olesen v Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton v Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas and Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood v Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed.

The view from the first tee this morning (David Davies/PA).

6.55am: The stands are packed, the atmosphere is amazing, the Ryder Cup is ready to start. Just 15 minutes to go. What will happen over the next three days? One thing is for certain – there will be drama!

- Press Association