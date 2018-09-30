Live: Ryder Cup

Europe 10 - 6 USA

Sunday singles 2Up Rory McIlroy v Justin Thomas (6)

Paul Casey v Brooks Koepka 1Up (5)

Justin Rose v Webb Simpson 2Up (4)

1Up Jon Rahm v Tiger Woods (3)

Tommy Fleetwood v Tony Finau 2Up (2)

Ian Poulter A/S Dustin Johnson (1)

Thorbjorn Olesen v Jordan Spieth - 12.17pm

Sergio Garcia v Rickie Fowler - 12.29pm

Francesco Molinari v Phil Mickelson - 12.41pm

Tyrrell Hatton v Patrick Reed - 12.53pm

Henrik Stenson v Bubba Watson - 1.05pm

Alex Noren v Bryson DeChambeau - 1.17pm

12.05pm: The poor start from McIlroy was quickly forgotten as Thomas failed to get up and down from a bunker on both the second and third, McIlroy's par and birdie respectively taking him into the lead.

In match two Paul Casey got off to a nightmare start after his approach to the first plugged in a bunker and he found the water with his third, but the Englishman holed from 35 feet for birdie to win the second against three-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

Justin Rose and Webb Simpson both made par at the first but Jon Rahm got off to the ideal start in match four, holing from four feet for birdie to take an early lead against Tiger Woods.

11.24am: McIlroy and Thomas both split the first fairway in glorious conditions and it was advantage Europe when McIlroy hit a superb approach to six feet.

However, Thomas holed from 18 feet for birdie and McIlroy, who had won two and lost two of his four matches so far this week, missed his attempt to fall one behind.

10.57am: Europe captain Thomas Bjorn was confident none of his players would take anything for granted on the final day.

"I don't think complacency is something I fear too much," Bjorn said. "They were very calm last night, everybody popped up to bed quite early.

"It's about giving everything today and then you can sleep for the next two months."

10.34am: Rory McIlroy admitted he was feeling the pressure of leading Europe's bid to regain the Ryder Cup on the final day at Le Golf National.

McIlroy was sent out in the opening singles match for the second contest in succession and was up against one of the United States' best players, Justin Thomas having won three of his four matches in Paris alongside Jordan Spieth.

"I'm feeling it a bit now, it's a big responsibility, but once I am on the course I will settle down," McIlroy told Sky Sports. "As long as I focus on my own game and don't get dragged into a screaming and shouting match I should be okay."

Europe's 10-6 lead meant they needed just four and a half points from the 12 singles matches for a ninth win in the last 12 contests, but US captain Jim Furyk insisted his players had not given up hope.

"I think they believe," said Furyk, who was part of the US team which came back from 10-6 down to win at Brookline in 1999, but also lost a crucial match at Medinah in 2012 when Europe did the same.

Europe go into the singles leading 10-6, needing 4.5 points out of the 12 available for victory

The United States must win the final day 8-4 to retain the trophy

The 42nd Ryder Cup is being held at Le Golf National, Paris

10am: Just over an hour until the start of play as Europe look to close out a Ryder Cup win – 4.5 points needed out of 12 available in today’s singles. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas get us underway at 11.05 Irish Time.

