Live: Day two of the Ryder Cup

The 42nd Ryder Cup is being held at Le Golf National, Paris

Europe were behind after the Friday fourballs, trailing 3-1 to America

But Europe made Ryder Cup history with their first foursomes whitewash to lead 5-3 at the end of day one

Europe continue their dominance and lead in each fourballs match at the turn on Saturday

Bottom match back to all square and vital. Woods/Reed somehow just 1dn as well. Other 2 matches look to be solid European wins, #RyderCup — Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) September 29, 2018

1015 Spieth’s birdie at the eighth records America’s fifth collective hole of the day to halt Poulter and Rahm and put white on the scoreboard.

Ian Poulter celebrates his putt on the seven green (Gareth Fuller/PA)

1008 McIlroy is inches from chipping in from the rough but Garcia sneaks in his birdie putt to pile the pressure on Finau. The American crumbles from six feet and the Europe pair lead four up with seven to play.

0959 Poulter turns the whole scoreboard blue (despite playing in red) with a great birdie putt at the seventh.

0949 Tiger is almost playing on his own in America’s third fourballs match and he gets his reward as he rolls in his first gain of the day to pull a hole back at the seventh.

0946 Koepka pulls one back in the opening fourballs to reduce the deficit to three holes at the ninth. Hatton’s lengthy birdie putt at the eighth moves the English pair to the same scoreline.

0936 Poulter holds his nerve from six foot to earn a half at the sixth to keep the final fourballs all square.

Holes won today: 3 - Paul Casey 3 - Rory McIlroy 2 - Team USA#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/yM20shtNic — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 29, 2018

0931 Hatton narrowly misses a huge putt birdie putt but Johnson halves with a par. The English duo maintain their two-up advantage.

Time to put the 🔨 down boys.. finish them off today 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 commmeeee on!!!! — Chris Wood (@Chris3Wood) September 29, 2018

Birdie. - Birdie. Birdie. Birdie. Birdie. Paul Casey is on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F642F6WkDu — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 29, 2018

0919 McIlroy drains a monster 30-foot putt for a gain and Finau misses from eight to put Europe’s opening pair four up through eight holes.

Holes won on Saturday: Paul Casey - three USA - two 🔥🔥🔥#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/npDyeKn8qL — PA Sport (@pasport) September 29, 2018

Another long search for an American ball with the opening group at the seventh. This is like one of my own rounds — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) September 29, 2018

0914 Casey holes a long birdie putt at the sixth, and Dustin Johnson cannot match and the English pair move two up.

All the feels... pic.twitter.com/WyfMSzisQz — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 29, 2018

0906 No! Thomas pushes a six-foot putt past the hole and Poulter/Rahm make it all square.

0900 Poulter sticks his approach to the fourth to eight feet, but Rahm goes better and lands within two feet. Can Spieth and Thomas match them?

The fist pump + the stare. McIlroy means business. #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/GAA9n3SlSY — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 29, 2018

0855 Mcilroy and Garcia dial in close at the sixth and the former rolls in for birdie to put them three up against Finau and Koepka. Europe still lead in three of the four matches.

When you see Sergio Garcia stick it to within four feet at the sixth hole… (Adam Davy/PA)

0845 However, Casey matches Fowler as he lands his second about six feet from the pin.

0843 Stunning approach at the fifth by Fowler as they look to level up the second fourballs. Reed’s struggles continue as he finds the very, very thick stuff just behind.

0837 Casey holes a birdie at the fourth as Europe lead three matches. Molinari narrowly misses a length eagle putt but Woods cannot drain his birdie effort as the Italian and Fleetwood move two up.

“Two-hat” Tiger Woods during day two of the Ryder Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Spieth had birdied 2nd after great tee shot but then it's his turn to find a watery grave on the 3rd. — Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) September 29, 2018

0830 Spieth turns the board red for the first time today with a tap-in birdie after his stunning approach to the second.

0827 Reed is struggling in the third match as his tee-shot at the third finds a stream on the right, and the same goes for Rahm just behind as his opening two tee-shots find the water

0821 Garcia makes birdie at the fourth to move two up against Finau/Koepka. Spieth dials to within five feet at the par-three second.

0813 Fleetwood nails a 20-foot birdie putt to win the second hole shortly after Woods’ attempt from similar range pulled up short. Europe are ahead in two matches and all square in the other two. Great start!

Fans perform the thunder clap during the fourballs match on day two of the Ryder Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

0805 A superb bunker shot at the third from McIlroy puts Europe one up in the first fourballs. Tiger Woods cannot hole his birdie putt for the win at the first against Molinari/Fleetwood.

0800 Captain Thomas Bjorn has warned his players to expect a USA backlash on Saturday morning. He told the Golf Channel: “I didn’t really have to tell them much. They are keen to get out today. When the bear is poked it comes out strong and we are aware they will not be happy with their performances yesterday afternoon so we’re expecting some very strong opponents out there.”

0755 Rickie Fowler brings it back to all square at the second with a birdie two. The final fourballs clash is about to tee off.

0753 Tiger Woods, donning a cap AND woolly hat look on the second morning, stripes it down the fairway at the first before finding the green with his second stroke. Good start for the American.

0748 Casey holes a decent birdie putt to put Europe one up at the first.

The stands are packed for day two of the Ryder Cup in Paris (David Davies/PA)

0738 McIlroy/Garcia and Finau/Koepka are all square through two holes. Dustin Johnson looks in trouble at the first green, but can Paul Casey turn the board blue?

Fans hold up masks off Team Europe’s Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia during the opening Fourballs match (Adam Davy/PA)

USA fans on day two of the Ryder Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Tony Finau tees off the first hole during the fourballs match on day two of the Ryder Cup (David Davies/PA)

0719 Rory McIlroy knows he has to get off to a fast start on Saturday morning. He told Sky Sports before teeing off: “It’s going to be tough. Brooks (Koepka) is a double major champion this year and Tony (Finau) is very consistent. We are going to have to be really good and I’m definitely going to have to be better than I was yesterday morning.”

0714 All four players negotiate the fairway nicely on the opening tee to kick off Saturday’s action at Le Golf National.

Saturday morning fourballs are underway at #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/VNyowDwWmB — PGA of America (@PGA) September 29, 2018

0708 The players are on the first tee. Action is just minutes away!

0705 Order of play for Saturday fourballs:

Rory McIlroy/Sergio Garcia v Tony Finau/Brooks Koepka

Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton v Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler

Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleeetwood v Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed

Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm v Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas

Rory McIlroy on the practice range before Saturday’s opening fourballs (David Davies/PA)

0655 The 15-minute countdown to the first tee has begun. Europe produced a stunning afternoon whitewash to overhaul a two-point deficit to lead 5-3. Will they extend their lead by the end of Saturday’s play? Or will America hit back? Do not take your eyes off this!

