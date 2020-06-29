News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Letting rip: Honour and etiquette in golf means no confusion over teebox fart

Letting rip: Honour and etiquette in golf means no confusion over teebox fart
Ian Poulter of England  (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Larry Ryan
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 11:46 AM


The final round of the Travelers Championship last night provided another fine example of the integrity on display in professional golf.

The same can't be said for their counterparts in the darts, where Gary Anderson and Wesley Harms famously denied all responsibility for the 'rotten smell' on stage during their Grand Slam of Darts clash in 2018

That night Harms blamed his poor display on a 'fragrant smell' from Anderson, suggesting “It’ll take me two nights to lose this smell from my nose.”

While Anderson denied supplying it, he countered by suggesting that he who smelt it might well have dealt it.  

“It definitely came from table-side and it was eggs, rotten eggs, but not from me. Every time I walked past there was a waft of rotten eggs so that’s why I was thinking it was him. It definitely wasn’t me. 

“It was bad. It was a stink, then he started to play better and I thought he must have needed to get some wind out."

But there was no such confusion on the PGA Tour, where the game's renowned etiquette and high standards of personal responsibility demands full disclosure.

Admittedly, Brooks Koepka made a gallant attempt to suppress these kinds of scenarios, when he cautioned against mic'ing up Tour pros. 

“I don’t understand why they want us to wear a mic when there’s a boom mic that stands 10 feet away from every shot that I hit,” he said.

And that boom mic got more that it bargained as viewers got wind of Ian Poulter's explosive effort on the first tee in Connecticut last night. While his playing partner Greg Chalmers was teeing off. 

Thankfully, Chalmers had already 'followed through' with his swing before Poulter's contribution. And indeed the watching viewer might easily have pinned the volcanic flatulence on the Australian. 

But underlining, once more, the honour and dignity on display in the the grand old game, Poults immediately fessed up. 

"Did you get that," he asked his playing partner, who responded: "Stay over there."

Poulter went on to take full credit on Twitter.

Nevertheless, it must have been a long round for the Aussie, who finished three-over for the day, with Poulter managing one-under, as it were.


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

More in this Section

Jack McCaffrey opts out of Dublin season, Pat Spillane wants 'golden score'Jack McCaffrey opts out of Dublin season, Pat Spillane wants 'golden score'

Late Dani Ceballos goal sends Arsenal into FA Cup semi-finalsLate Dani Ceballos goal sends Arsenal into FA Cup semi-finals

Dyche warns Palace his depleted Burnley squad will still play ‘hard and strong’Dyche warns Palace his depleted Burnley squad will still play ‘hard and strong’

Solskjaer believes Manchester United FA Cup progress will help ‘winning culture’Solskjaer believes Manchester United FA Cup progress will help ‘winning culture’


Lifestyle

Schedules are filling up rapidly as lockdown eases, says Des O'SullivanGame of catch-up has begun in the world of Irish art and antiques

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »