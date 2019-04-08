Leona Maguire takes first win of her professional golf career

Leona Maguire says she's delighted to have secured her first victory as a professional golfer.
The 24-year-old Cavan woman shot a final round 65 at the Windsor Golf Classic in California to take the tournament to a playoff.
She then defeated Pajaree Anannarukarn on the first extra hole to seal the victory.
What a feeling!! Absolutely delighted to get my first professional win @ROAD2LPGA 🏆🇮🇪
Thank you everyone for all the lovely messages. Couldn't have done it without all the help from my family, friends, @modestgolf team, @SOGGolf, sponsors and caddie John #patience pic.twitter.com/yeV15Ac6sO— Leona Maguire (@leona_maguire) April 8, 2019
The win sees her collect a cheque for $22,500 dollars.
Maguire, who has had two top-10 finishes already this season, has also moved to the top of the Symetra Tour money list.
Yessssss!!! @leona_maguire has won on the @ROAD2LPGA . This girl is an absolute superstar and cannot wait to see what her future holds. @modestgolf . 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/6A2O0zi9di— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) April 8, 2019