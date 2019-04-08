NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Leona Maguire takes first win of her professional golf career

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 08, 2019 - 02:10 PM

Leona Maguire says she's delighted to have secured her first victory as a professional golfer.

The 24-year-old Cavan woman shot a final round 65 at the Windsor Golf Classic in California to take the tournament to a playoff.

She then defeated Pajaree Anannarukarn on the first extra hole to seal the victory.

The win sees her collect a cheque for $22,500 dollars.

Maguire, who has had two top-10 finishes already this season, has also moved to the top of the Symetra Tour money list.

