Leona Maguire takes first win of her professional golf career

Leona Maguire says she's delighted to have secured her first victory as a professional golfer.

The 24-year-old Cavan woman shot a final round 65 at the Windsor Golf Classic in California to take the tournament to a playoff.

She then defeated Pajaree Anannarukarn on the first extra hole to seal the victory.

What a feeling!! Absolutely delighted to get my first professional win @ROAD2LPGA 🏆🇮🇪 Thank you everyone for all the lovely messages. Couldn't have done it without all the help from my family, friends, @modestgolf team, @SOGGolf, sponsors and caddie John #patience pic.twitter.com/yeV15Ac6sO — Leona Maguire (@leona_maguire) April 8, 2019

The win sees her collect a cheque for $22,500 dollars.

Maguire, who has had two top-10 finishes already this season, has also moved to the top of the Symetra Tour money list.