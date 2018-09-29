Ryder Cup latest: Europe take 10-6 lead into the final day at Le Golf National

Latest: Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari created Ryder Cup history and inflicted yet another demoralising defeat on Tiger Woods to inspire Europe to a 10-6 lead at Le Golf National.

Debutant Fleetwood and Open champion Molinari combined for their fourth win of the contest on Saturday, a feat never previously achieved by a European pair, and a victory for either in Sunday’s singles would complete the first 5-0 record by a European player.

Having brushed aside Woods and Patrick Reed 4&3 in the morning fourballs, Fleetwood and Molinari dispatched Woods and Bryson DeChambeau 5&4 in a foursomes session which was shared 2-2 to maintain the home side’s four-point cushion.

Woods has now lost his last seven foursome or fourball matches in the contest and the 14-time major winner’s total of 20 defeats is just one behind the record of Phil Mickelson, who was left out of the entire day’s play.

“All the records are for nothing if we don”t win the cup back,” insisted Molinari, who had not won a match in his two previous Ryder Cup appearances. “There is a job to be done still and we are going to do it.”

Asked about his partnership with Fleetwood the Italian added: “We are good friends and wanted to play together. We both like the course and we are similar players. It was pretty much written in stone.”

Europe captain Thomas Bjorn’s decision to rest Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose in the morning paid dividends when they combined to beat world number one Dustin Johnson and three-time major winner Brooks Koepka 2&1.

And although Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren lost 3&2 to Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson and Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter went down 4&3 to Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the 10-6 margin gave Europe their biggest lead ahead of the final day since 2006.

Fresh from overturning an early 3-1 deficit by winning a foursomes session 4-0 for the first time in the contest’s history, the home side came out firing on day two against a seemingly shell-shocked United States side.

McIlroy and Garcia survived a nervy finish to lead from the front and beat Koepka and Finau, before Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton were a combined nine under par in a 3&2 victory over Johnson and Rickie Fowler.

It has been a tournament to remember for Tommy Fleetwood (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fleetwood and Molinari, whose win over Woods and Reed was the only European success on Friday morning, then repeated the feat in style on the back of three consecutive birdies from the 11th from Molinari after Woods had somehow dragged the match back to all square.

The fourth match was the only one which went against the home side as Spieth and Thomas beat Poulter and Rahm 2&1, despite the European pair being seven under par.

However, the eight matches won in a row since trailing 3-0 on Friday morning was the most by any side since the current format was introduced in 1979.

Ryder rivals find par-three second a hole lot of trouble at Le Golf National

The 42nd Ryder Cup features all of the world’s top 10 for the first time, but you might not have known it watching one particular hole this afternoon.

Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson started in style with a birdie to win the first hole of their foursomes match against Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, only for Watson to hit his tee shot on the par-three second into the water.

Advantage Europe you would think, only for Noren, who won the French Open at Le Golf National in July, to follow suit.

Things went from bad to worse for the Americans when Simpson amazingly hit the next shot into the water as well from the drop zone, with Garcia only just clearing the hazard with his attempt.

Advantage Europe once more it seemed, but after Watson hit his team’s fifth shot to 25 feet, Simpson holed for a triple-bogey, Noren fluffed his chip and Garcia was unable to hole from 15 feet.

“Hole halved in six, the United States remain one up,” announced the match referee. Not a phrase you would expect to hear too often.

Ryder Cup foursomes pairings

Draw and tee-off times for the second foursomes session of the 42nd Ryder Cup, Europe v United States, at Le Golf National, Paris, France on Saturday, September 29:

(Europe names first, all times Irish time)

12.50 Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose v Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka

13.05 Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren v Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson

13.20 Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari v Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau

13.35 Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy v Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Earlier: Day two of the Ryder Cup

The 42nd Ryder Cup is being held at Le Golf National, Paris

Europe were behind after the Friday fourballs, trailing 3-1 to America

But Europe made Ryder Cup history with their first foursomes whitewash to lead 5-3 at the end of day one

Europe continue their dominance and lead in each fourballs match at the turn on Saturday

1015 Spieth’s birdie at the eighth records America’s fifth collective hole of the day to halt Poulter and Rahm and put white on the scoreboard.

Ian Poulter celebrates his putt on the seven green (Gareth Fuller/PA)

1008 McIlroy is inches from chipping in from the rough but Garcia sneaks in his birdie putt to pile the pressure on Finau. The American crumbles from six feet and the Europe pair lead four up with seven to play.

0959 Poulter turns the whole scoreboard blue (despite playing in red) with a great birdie putt at the seventh.

0949 Tiger is almost playing on his own in America’s third fourballs match and he gets his reward as he rolls in his first gain of the day to pull a hole back at the seventh.

0946 Koepka pulls one back in the opening fourballs to reduce the deficit to three holes at the ninth. Hatton’s lengthy birdie putt at the eighth moves the English pair to the same scoreline.

0936 Poulter holds his nerve from six foot to earn a half at the sixth to keep the final fourballs all square.

0931 Hatton narrowly misses a huge putt birdie putt but Johnson halves with a par. The English duo maintain their two-up advantage.

0919 McIlroy drains a monster 30-foot putt for a gain and Finau misses from eight to put Europe’s opening pair four up through eight holes.

Another long search for an American ball with the opening group at the seventh. This is like one of my own rounds — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) September 29, 2018

0914 Casey holes a long birdie putt at the sixth, and Dustin Johnson cannot match and the English pair move two up.

0906 No! Thomas pushes a six-foot putt past the hole and Poulter/Rahm make it all square.

0900 Poulter sticks his approach to the fourth to eight feet, but Rahm goes better and lands within two feet. Can Spieth and Thomas match them?

0855 Mcilroy and Garcia dial in close at the sixth and the former rolls in for birdie to put them three up against Finau and Koepka. Europe still lead in three of the four matches.

When you see Sergio Garcia stick it to within four feet at the sixth hole… (Adam Davy/PA)

0845 However, Casey matches Fowler as he lands his second about six feet from the pin.

0843 Stunning approach at the fifth by Fowler as they look to level up the second fourballs. Reed’s struggles continue as he finds the very, very thick stuff just behind.

0837 Casey holes a birdie at the fourth as Europe lead three matches. Molinari narrowly misses a length eagle putt but Woods cannot drain his birdie effort as the Italian and Fleetwood move two up.

“Two-hat” Tiger Woods during day two of the Ryder Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

0830 Spieth turns the board red for the first time today with a tap-in birdie after his stunning approach to the second.

0827 Reed is struggling in the third match as his tee-shot at the third finds a stream on the right, and the same goes for Rahm just behind as his opening two tee-shots find the water

0821 Garcia makes birdie at the fourth to move two up against Finau/Koepka. Spieth dials to within five feet at the par-three second.

0813 Fleetwood nails a 20-foot birdie putt to win the second hole shortly after Woods’ attempt from similar range pulled up short. Europe are ahead in two matches and all square in the other two. Great start!

Fans perform the thunder clap during the fourballs match on day two of the Ryder Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

0805 A superb bunker shot at the third from McIlroy puts Europe one up in the first fourballs. Tiger Woods cannot hole his birdie putt for the win at the first against Molinari/Fleetwood.

0800 Captain Thomas Bjorn has warned his players to expect a USA backlash on Saturday morning. He told the Golf Channel: “I didn’t really have to tell them much. They are keen to get out today. When the bear is poked it comes out strong and we are aware they will not be happy with their performances yesterday afternoon so we’re expecting some very strong opponents out there.”

0755 Rickie Fowler brings it back to all square at the second with a birdie two. The final fourballs clash is about to tee off.

0753 Tiger Woods, donning a cap AND woolly hat look on the second morning, stripes it down the fairway at the first before finding the green with his second stroke. Good start for the American.

0748 Casey holes a decent birdie putt to put Europe one up at the first.

The stands are packed for day two of the Ryder Cup in Paris (David Davies/PA)

0738 McIlroy/Garcia and Finau/Koepka are all square through two holes. Dustin Johnson looks in trouble at the first green, but can Paul Casey turn the board blue?

Fans hold up masks off Team Europe’s Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia during the opening Fourballs match (Adam Davy/PA)

USA fans on day two of the Ryder Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Tony Finau tees off the first hole during the fourballs match on day two of the Ryder Cup (David Davies/PA)

0719 Rory McIlroy knows he has to get off to a fast start on Saturday morning. He told Sky Sports before teeing off: “It’s going to be tough. Brooks (Koepka) is a double major champion this year and Tony (Finau) is very consistent. We are going to have to be really good and I’m definitely going to have to be better than I was yesterday morning.”

0714 All four players negotiate the fairway nicely on the opening tee to kick off Saturday’s action at Le Golf National.

0708 The players are on the first tee. Action is just minutes away!

0705 Order of play for Saturday fourballs:

Rory McIlroy/Sergio Garcia v Tony Finau/Brooks Koepka

Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton v Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler

Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleeetwood v Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed

Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm v Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas

Rory McIlroy on the practice range before Saturday’s opening fourballs (David Davies/PA)

0655 The 15-minute countdown to the first tee has begun. Europe produced a stunning afternoon whitewash to overhaul a two-point deficit to lead 5-3. Will they extend their lead by the end of Saturday’s play? Or will America hit back? Do not take your eyes off this!

