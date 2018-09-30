Latest: Europe win the Ryder Cup

Europe 17.5 - 10.5 USA

Sunday singles Rory McIlroy loses to Justin Thomas 1Up

Paul Casey halves match with Brooks Koepka

Justin Rose loses to Webb Simpson 3&2

Jon Rahm beats Tiger Woods 2&1

Tommy Fleetwood loses to Tony Finau 6&4

Ian Poulter beats Dustin Johnson 2Up

Thorbjorn Olesen beats Jordan Spieth 5&4

Sergio Garcia beat Rickie Fowler 2&1

Francesco Molinari beat Phil Mickelson 4&2

Tyrrell Hatton loses to Patrick Reed 3&2

Henrik Stenson beat Bubba Watson 5&4

Alex Noren beat Bryson DeChambeau 1Up

4.27pm: Rookie Jon Rahm produced a pivotal victory over Tiger Woods and history-maker Francesco Molinari fittingly secured the winning point as Europe regained the Ryder Cup.

#TEAMEUROPE HAVE WON THE RYDER CUP BACK!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7Pgo7CrxFp — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018

Europe's 10-6 overnight lead meant they needed just four and a half points from the 12 singles matches for a ninth win in the last 12 biennial contests, but Justin Thomas gave Jim Furyk's side an early boost with victory over Rory McIlroy in the opening match.

And when Webb Simpson beat Justin Rose 3&2 and Tony Finau thrashed the previously unbeaten Tommy Fleetwood 6&4, the gap was down to a single point and American hopes of a repeat of the comeback at Brookline in 1999 were very much alive.

However, Thorbjorn Olesen, who was left out of Saturday's action by fellow Dane and Europe captain Thomas Bjorn, then thrashed three-time major winner Jordan Spieth 5&4 and Rahm picked a perfect time to win his first match and leave Woods without a single point.

Two up with three to play, Rahm handed Woods a lifeline by three-putting the 16th, but then smashed a wonderful 356-yard drive down the 17th and hit his approach to three feet to set up a winning birdie.

Ian Poulter took his side to the brink of victory by beating world number one Dustin Johnson on the 18th.

And fittingly it was Molinari who had the honour of officially securing the win, beating Phil Mickelson 4&2 when the American dumped his tee shot into the water on the 16th to suffer a record 22nd defeat in the contest.

Molinari becomes the first European player to compile a perfect 5-0 record in the contest, with American Larry Nelson the only other to do so in 1979.

4.14pm: Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson have won their matches to extend Europe's winning margin in the Ryder Cup today.

Stenson beat Bubba Watson 5&4, and Garcia beat Rickie Fowler 2&1 to become Europe's all-time leading points scorer.

Team Europe wins the #RyderCup. Congratulations to Captain Bjorn, and the entire European Team. pic.twitter.com/S4E6BsIrLG — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 30, 2018

4.02pm: Europe have won the Ryder Cup after reaching the magical 14-and-a-half point mark.

Phil Mickelson conceded his match against Francesco Molinari after hitting his tee shot into the water on the 16th hole.

Francesco Molinari is in there somewhere!!!#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/VreIag46z9 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018

4pm: Ian Poulter has beaten Dustin Johnson 2Up to put Europe within one point of winning the Ryder Cup.

3.33pm: Fowler chipped in from the fringe to peg back Garcia to one hole and when Rahm missed a three-footer for par his advantage over Woods was just one with two holes to play.

The Spaniard responded by smashing a 356-yard drive down the 17th and hitting his approach to four feet and when Woods did not hole from the front of the green a Rahm birdie sparked wild celebrations from the rookie.

A point for #TeamEurope and a hug from Rory pic.twitter.com/ptGMQxDo8v — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018

It meant Woods failed to register a point from four matches this week and left Europe needing just two more points for victory.

They were up in four, down in one and all square in one.

3.21pm: Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen has clawed back a point for Europe in his first ever singles match in the Ryder Cup.

The Dane recorded a remarkable 5&4 win over Jordan Spieth to leave Europe leading 11.5 to 9.5.

"It was massive getting down to the first tee. After not playing yesterday I really wanted to win today and get a point for Europe," said the Dane.

"It has been unbelievable. I played great on the front nine, holed some putts and the crowd went mental."

14.5 points are required for Europe to reclaim the Ryder Cup.

3.10pm: England's Tommy Fleetwood, a hero in the first two days of the tournament has been heavily beaten by Tony Finau.

The Englishman lost 6&4 on the 14th hole to leave Europe leading by a single point.

"It was really cool to walk on that 18th green and have an opportunity to win the match," said Casey.

"The half is still momentum for us. Massive respect to Brooks. Winning two majors, he is my global player of the year. It was a great classic match."

2.55pm: Paul Casey has halved his game with Brooks Koepka, but the American fightback is gathering momentum after Webb Simpson beat England's Justin Rose in the third game.

McIlroy, who had kept a bogey off his card for 17 holes, blew it at the last when from a plugged lie in a bunker the ball rolled back into the sand.

With Thomas in the centre of the fairway the Northern Irishman had to go for the green and his third shot caught the top of the trap and finished in the water.

Thomas hit his approach to 10 feet and after McIlroy's fourth finished outside that, the players shook hands on the fairway to give USA their first point of the day with a one-up win.

"It was weird. We didn't get off to a great start but we both hit some quality shots on the back nine, hit some great putts and we just couldn't get it in the hole," said Thomas.

"It wasn't a very fitting way for the match to end, I feel badly about that, but if it makes him feel any better I hit two really good shots.

"It is one of the greatest compliments I've gotten to be a rookie and thrown out first."

Rahm missed a short birdie putt on the 14th but when Woods could not match him from closer range for par, the Spaniard was two up.

Casey made Europe's first impact on the board in the second match, as his birdie putt at the last just missed leaving him to share half a point with Koepka.

But Rose could not extend his match beyond the 16th as he lost 3&2 to Simpson, to reduce Europe's overall advantage to just two points.

2.43pm: Justin Thomas has beaten Rory McIlroy 1 up in the final hole of the opening singles match.

Fourteen-and-a-half points are required for Europe to reclaim the Ryder Cup.

2.30pm: Henrik Stenson's first birdie of the day at the third put him ahead against Bubba Watson while Molinari went three up through five.

McIlroy missed a short birdie putt to drop to all-square against Thomas, while Finau reached the turn five up against a seemingly burnt-out Fleetwood, who began his fightback with a birdie at the 10th.

The biggest up-and-down of the week! Rory and JT head to 18 All-Square... pic.twitter.com/uYZCNtvXlU — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018

Mickelson drained a monster birdie putt at the sixth to peg Molinari back to two up while rookie Olesen was astounding everyone as he went four up through eight against Spieth, one the the USA's best players this week.

Stenson reeled off two more back-to-back birdies to get to three up against Watson, with Tyrrell Hatton pegging Reed back to all-square.

It left Europe up in six, down in four and two all-square.

First Ryder Cup singles match... No problem for @Thorbjornolesen! pic.twitter.com/xASEBsy1Yv — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018

1.50pm: Rahm went two up against Woods at the seventh, while at the same hole Finau almost rolled in his approach and Fleetwood, in trouble off the tee, conceded when he could not advance his ball very far, and was four down after the American birdied the next.

Never too late for a good ol' Tiger fist pump. Onto the back nine👉 pic.twitter.com/Q6WEMg1g6i — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 30, 2018

Casey birdied the 10th to go one up, only to give it back at the next, while Molinari's first birdie of the day put him two up after three.

Olesen's chip from the fringe at the fifth horseshoed out but Spieth conceded to fall two behind, the third match to go two-up in a five-minute spell on the course.

McIlroy went ahead at the 13th when Thomas missed a short par putt while Woods pulled out a first-pump after an eagle at the ninth halved Rahm's lead.

With every match out on the course, Europe were up in six, behind in two and four were all-square.

Match 2: Casey goes 1UP thru 10 holes! pic.twitter.com/HHcwJpDGtW — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018

1.20pm: With 11 of the 12 matches on the course, Poulter was the only player with a two-hole lead thanks to a birdie on the fourth which prompted a typical clenched-fist celebration.

McIlroy had also been pegged back to all square in the top match due to birdies from Thomas on the eighth and 10th, while Spieth had birdied the third to get back on level terms with Olesen, who sat out all of Saturday's action.

A par on the first was enough to give Molinari the lead over Phil Mickelson, who had also been benched on Saturday.

12.47pm: Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari had combined for four wins on the first two days but Fleetwood got off to a shaky start against Tony Finau, losing the first two holes to par.

A birdie on the third reduced his deficit and in the match behind Ian Poulter was gifted the second hole when Dustin Johnson found water off the tee.

Walking it in... 🚶‍♂️ Olesen goes 1 UP on Spieth early on. pic.twitter.com/gJoFEHsY1A — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018

Thorbjorn Olesen made the ideal start with a birdie on the second to take the lead against Jordan Spieth, while Sergio Garcia did likewise on the second against Rickie Fowler.

12.05pm: The poor start from McIlroy was quickly forgotten as Thomas failed to get up and down from a bunker on both the second and third, McIlroy's par and birdie respectively taking him into the lead.

In match two Paul Casey got off to a nightmare start after his approach to the first plugged in a bunker and he found the water with his third, but the Englishman holed from 35 feet for birdie to win the second against three-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

Rahmbo getting them on their feet 🙌🏼#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/uy46Uymx6W — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018

Justin Rose and Webb Simpson both made par at the first but Jon Rahm got off to the ideal start in match four, holing from four feet for birdie to take an early lead against Tiger Woods.

Lose the first. Do this on the second!#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/Xv2Ca6RTCz — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018

11.24am: McIlroy and Thomas both split the first fairway in glorious conditions and it was advantage Europe when McIlroy hit a superb approach to six feet.

AND WE'RE OFF! Rory McIlroy gets the final day underway. #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/2ovigBpWz8 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018

However, Thomas holed from 18 feet for birdie and McIlroy, who had won two and lost two of his four matches so far this week, missed his attempt to fall one behind.

10.57am: Europe captain Thomas Bjorn was confident none of his players would take anything for granted on the final day.

"I don't think complacency is something I fear too much," Bjorn said. "They were very calm last night, everybody popped up to bed quite early.

"It's about giving everything today and then you can sleep for the next two months."

10.34am: Rory McIlroy admitted he was feeling the pressure of leading Europe's bid to regain the Ryder Cup on the final day at Le Golf National.

McIlroy was sent out in the opening singles match for the second contest in succession and was up against one of the United States' best players, Justin Thomas having won three of his four matches in Paris alongside Jordan Spieth.

"I'm feeling it a bit now, it's a big responsibility, but once I am on the course I will settle down," McIlroy told Sky Sports. "As long as I focus on my own game and don't get dragged into a screaming and shouting match I should be okay."

Europe's 10-6 lead meant they needed just four and a half points from the 12 singles matches for a ninth win in the last 12 contests, but US captain Jim Furyk insisted his players had not given up hope.

"I think they believe," said Furyk, who was part of the US team which came back from 10-6 down to win at Brookline in 1999, but also lost a crucial match at Medinah in 2012 when Europe did the same.

Europe go into the singles leading 10-6, needing 4.5 points out of the 12 available for victory

The United States must win the final day 8-4 to retain the trophy

The 42nd Ryder Cup is being held at Le Golf National, Paris

10am: Just over an hour until the start of play as Europe look to close out a Ryder Cup win – 4.5 points needed out of 12 available in today’s singles. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas get us underway at 11.05 Irish Time.

Press Association