News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Koepka dismisses McIlroy ‘rivalry’

Koepka dismisses McIlroy ‘rivalry’
By Dylan King
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 12:00 AM

World number one Brooks Koepka has dismissed the idea he has a rivalry with Rory McIlroy — by reminding the world that McIlroy hasn’t won a major in five years.

The American’s provocative put-down was firesaid in the build-up to this week’s CJ Cup, where Koepka is the defending champion.

Since he joined the PGA Tour in 2015, Koepka has won four majors, equalling McIlroy’s tally, and now sits just above McIlroy in the world rankings.

Both players won three times on the PGA Tour last season and McIlroy referenced their rivalry ahead of the Tour Championship at East Lake in August.

“He (Koepka) talked about trying to be the dominant player in the game … and I thought: ‘He’s going to have to go through me first’. If that’s both of our mentalities going forward, I think that’s good for the game,” said McIlroy.

But yesterday Koepka played down the idea.

“I’ve been out here for, what, five years. Rory hasn’t won a major since I’ve been on the PGA Tour. So I just don’t view it as a rivalry,” Koepka told AFP.

I’m not looking at anybody behind me. I’m number one in the world. I’ve got open road in front of me I’m not looking in the rear-view mirror, so I don’t see it as a rivalry.

“You know, if the fans do [call it a rivalry], then that’s on them and it could be fun.

“Look, I love Rory, he’s a great player and he’s fun to watch, but it’s just hard to believe there’s a rivalry in golf. I just don’t see it.”

Koepka revealed at the start of the month that he underwent stem cell treatment on his left knee shortly after the Tour Championship and the 29-year-old could undergo more during the off-season.

“My knee’s fine, it feels good,” he added. “It bugged me since March maybe, but everything’s fine now. Did my rehab, my recovery and there shouldn’t be any issues.

“Hopefully there might be one more round of stem cells, maybe before the end of the year during some off time. But other than that, I feel great.

“My knee feels good. It’s the first time it’s been feeling consistently good in a while.”

READ MORE

'There are much better options' - Phil Mickelson did not expect Presidents Cup wild card

More on this topic

Tiger Woods to face Rory McIlroy in Japan skins gameTiger Woods to face Rory McIlroy in Japan skins game

McIlroy’s wife prompted him to reach compromise deal with European TourMcIlroy’s wife prompted him to reach compromise deal with European Tour

McIlroy hoping to prevent Fitzgerald bid for unprecedented European Masters hat-trickMcIlroy hoping to prevent Fitzgerald bid for unprecedented European Masters hat-trick

'If I needed to get emotional and really riled up, golf isn't the sport to do that''If I needed to get emotional and really riled up, golf isn't the sport to do that'

TOPIC: Rory McIlroy

More in this Section

'There are much better options' - Phil Mickelson did not expect Presidents Cup wild card'There are much better options' - Phil Mickelson did not expect Presidents Cup wild card

Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo willing to wait for first-team chancesCeltic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo willing to wait for first-team chances

Rob Herring flying to Japan to replace injured Sean CroninRob Herring flying to Japan to replace injured Sean Cronin

Tokyo 2020 marathon and race walking to be moved to Sapporo’s cooler climateTokyo 2020 marathon and race walking to be moved to Sapporo’s cooler climate


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNamee.The Menu: All the food news of the week

Though the Killarney tourism sector has been at it for the bones of 150 years or more, operating with an innate skill and efficiency that is compelling to observe, its food offering has tended to play it safe in the teeth of a largely conservative visiting clientele, top-heavy with ageing Americans.Restaurant Review: Mallarkey, Killarney

We know porridge is one of the best ways to start the day but being virtuous day in, day out can be boring.The Shape I'm In: Food blogger Indy Power

Timmy Creed is an actor and writer from Bishopstown in Cork.A Question of Taste: Timmy Creed

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »