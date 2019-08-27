Knee op rules Tiger Woods out until October

By Dylan King

Tiger Woods has announced he has undergone surgery on his left knee to repair cartilage damage. Woods had the operation last week, shortly after he finished tied for 37th place in the final round of the BMW Championship in Medinah, Illinois.

“I expect Tiger to make a full recovery,” said Dr Vern Cooley, who performed the surgery. “We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems.”

Woods said he plans to resume golfing activities shortly and will next play at the Zozo Championship in Narashino, Japan in late October.

“I would like to thank Dr Cooley and his team,” Woods said. “I’m walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks. I look forward to travelling and playing in Japan in October.”

Woods ended the tournament in Medinah frustrated, but did not report any pain in his comments after the final round, instead saying he needed “to get a little bit stronger in certain body parts, activate different areas”.

The 43-year-old, who has dealt with a myriad of injury issues over recent years, claimed his 15th career Major title — and first in 11 years — in April this year with victory in the Masters. It was only his second tournament victory since 2013 following on from the Tour Championship last September.

Woods underwent spinal fusion in 2017. This season he has played in just 12 events as he looked to keep himself in competitive condition. Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports, described the knee as little more than “irritating.”

It was bothering him, but arthroscopic these days is different than we had years and years ago. He’s up and walking now. This will have no effect on the fall or winter.

After Japan, Woods is due to play in his Hero World Challenge before making his debut as captain of the US Presidents Cup team in Melbourne, Australia.

Meanwhile former European Ryder Cup captain Sam Torrance says he no longer plays golf after “losing the love” for the sport. Torrance, 65, was a Ryder Cup player for Europe over eight stagings of the event and captained the continent to victory over the US at The Belfry in 2002.

The Scotsman told BBC: “I’ve kind of lost the love for it. I’m not very good. The hardest thing is I’m mediocre compared to what I was. I said to my manager, ‘tell me my scores over the last three years and my finishing positions’. She looked it up and she told me I was 200-over par and my best finish was 35th.

“So it was time. That was two years ago and I’ve not played since. It was tough to let go but I’m glad I did it when I did.”

