News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kinsale golfer John Murphy sees bright future Stateside despite coronavirus setback

By Simon Lewis
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 06:30 AM

Kinsale golfer John Murphy sees bright future Stateside despite coronavirus setback
John Murphy pictured at Kinsale Golf Club. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

If John Murphy’s three years at the University of Louisville have taught him something other than the degree in marketing he has just completed, it has been to focus only on things he can control. It is a mindset coming in particularly handy for the Kinsale golfer in the current climate.

When Covid-19 arrived on campus almost five months ago it threatened to play havoc with the objectives on Murphy’s to-do list. With the 2019-20 collegiate season cancelled, the senior was denied a final shot at the NCAA national championship that his excellent form to that point had suggested he was a contender while the abandonment of classes threatened to delay the completion of his studies.

Yet by the time Murphy arrived back home in Co. Cork to avoid the US lockdown, things were looking a lot brighter. His classes went online and he is now in possession of a major in marketing while the NCAA, the powers that be in US collegiate sport, granted college seniors an extra year’s competitive eligibility. And for an added bonus, Murphy picked up the prestigious Byron Nelson Award for 2020, recognising him as the standout college golfer on and off the course.

Now all he has to do is find a way to get back to the USA to start putting all the pieces back together. A flight is booked for July 15 and a place in the US Amateur Championship awaits in August but US travel restrictions make it one of the issues he is powerless to alter.

“I’m hoping to go back to college if I can get back into the country, that’s my next step.

“There’s not much I can do about that right now so I’m just trying to see what happens but it’s certainly a bit of a weird situation.”

The long-term plan is to turn professional but that mantra of only controlling the controllables applies to that decision to return to college and extend both his studies and competitive amateur career while life on Tour recalibrates in the wake of the pandemic.

“I’m young and not in any rush to turn professional so I don’t feel hard done by in the sense that I can’t turn pro. I feel like time is on my side and hopefully I’ve got a long road ahead of me in the game and I’m not under any pressure at the moment to turn pro.

“Over the last few years I’ve been getting a lot better, just having the perfect facilities and the perfect opportunities to improve as a player so I decided that while professional golf was on hold, why not avail of that and try and keep getting better and get my game as ready as possible for professional golf. I think it’s the right decision, I’ve had a lot of conversations about it with friends and family and there’s certainly no question that it will be for the benefit of my golf to go back.

“It was a fairly easy decision in the end. I’m just trying to get my game up another level and get ready for the professional game.”

Murphy, who moved to Louisville after a year as a Paddy Harrington scholar at Maynooth University, has found playing golf college has both pros and cons in terms of a future pro career.

“It’s been amazing. It gives you an insight into what life on tour is like. You learn a lot about yourself when you’re going through good days and bad days.

“Everybody’s able to see the pictures we put up after we win a tournament or go to really nice places but there’s very few people that see you after you’ve had a bad finish in a tournament or make a double-bogey at the last to cost you 20 places. The only people who go through those moments with you are your parents, your coach, and the people closest to you. They’re the toughest moments but it’s a matter of learning to adapt to moments like that because it’s very easy to get bogged down in the game of golf, it’s such a mental game, and I’ve learned a lot about myself in that regard in the last couple of years.”

The downside is the inbuilt support system a university golf team provides in the pursuit of collective success.

“Yeah, we’re spoonfed. All we have to do is show up at an airport at a certain time and from there until we get back to Louisville, all our meals are paid for, we have breakfast put in front of us, we’re told to be in reception at a certain time each morning and everything is just put in front of us, it’s a very easy system for us and thankfully we’ve been able to make the most of it for the last few years.

“That will probably be one harsh reality of coming out of college and turning professional, having to cater for yourself a lot more. I’m trying to mentally prepare myself for that but still enjoying the spoon-feeding while I still have it.”

More on this topic

Bryson DeChambeau wins sixth PGA Tour title as Seamus Power finishes 12thBryson DeChambeau wins sixth PGA Tour title as Seamus Power finishes 12th

Solid round of 69 has Seamus Power in contention in PGA Tour event heading into final daySolid round of 69 has Seamus Power in contention in PGA Tour event heading into final day

Waterford's Seamus Power one off the lead heading into weekend at Rocket Mortgage Classic in DetroitWaterford's Seamus Power one off the lead heading into weekend at Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

Seamus Power storms into the lead on PGA TourSeamus Power storms into the lead on PGA Tour


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

A first real sign Arteta's methods sinking in at ArsenalA first real sign Arteta's methods sinking in at Arsenal

Daniel Storey: Solskjaer has released the United handbrakeDaniel Storey: Solskjaer has released the United handbrake

Patience is key for Mane as Liverpool eventually find spark at Aston VillaPatience is key for Mane as Liverpool eventually find spark at Aston Villa

Michael Moynihan: 30 reasons why 1990 is the nostalgia defaultMichael Moynihan: 30 reasons why 1990 is the nostalgia default


Lifestyle

Liz O’Brien talks to Niall Breslin about his admiration for frontline staff, bereavement in lockdown, his new podcast, and why it's so important for us all just to slow down.Niall Breslin talks about losing his uncle to coronavirus

Podcasts are often seen as a male domain — see the joke, 'What do you call two white men talking? A podcast'.Podcast corner: Three new podcasts from Irish women that you should listen to

Esther McCarthy previews some of the Fleadh’s Irish and international offerings.How to attend the Galway Film Fleadh from the comfort of your own couch

Whether you’re on staycation or risking a trip away, Marjorie Brennan offers suggestions on novels for a wide variety of tastesThe best fiction books for the beach and beyond this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »