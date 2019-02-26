Killarney Golf Club ink new strategic partnership deal

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club has announced a new strategic partnership with Synergy Golf in an effort to develop the famous Kerry venue and increase its business potential.

Synergy Golf will now manage the day-to-day operations of the professional shop along with overseeing the marketing and revenue growth plans for the club.

The club has also appointed Mark Heinemann as its new head professional and he has big plans for improving coaching facilities and equipment which will be of benefit to members and to visitors.

At the announcement of Killarney Golf and Fishing Club’s new strategic partnership with Synergy Golf were: Eoin Francis (My Golf Group); Mark Heinemann, golf professional at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club; Andy Kenny, Ronan Branigan, Garrett Donnery (all Synergy Golf); James Curran, men’s captain; Mary Sheehy, ladies captain; and Killarney Golf and Fishing Club president Tom Prendergast.

It was also confirmed that Killarney Golf & Fishing Club and their new management partners are investing over €200,000 into the facility over the next few months.

Through the new partnerships, the club bid to significantly increase business performance over the next three years.

To achieve this aim the focus will be on driving green fee revenue, enhancing partnerships with local enterprises, and establishing an improved international footprint for the venue.

New head pro Heinemann said: “Killarney has always held a special place in my heart, and I’ve been waiting for the right time to re-join the club.

“I’m delighted to be returning to one of the most prestigious courses in Ireland and for the opportunity it provides to enhance my coaching career.

“I’ll be investing in the coaching facilities and equipment, combined with the soon-to-be completed improvement programme of the practice facilities, all with the aim of helping the members and guests achieve their golfing goals for 2019 and beyond.

“It’s exciting to be part of the new management team and I’m looking forward to working together with the club and the guys at Synergy Golf to bring changes, enhanced improvements, and success to this exceptional facility.”

Synergy Golf has a proven track record in successfully managing, operating, maintaining and marketing some of Ireland’s busiest golfing venues.

Company director Andy Kenny said: “We will work closely with the management council, men’s and ladies’ committees and local stakeholders to offer the members and visitors an unforgettable customer experience.

“Over the coming weeks, we are committed to relaunching a newly-designed state of the art professional shop and in addition, we will begin to implement the strategies which have been carefully designed to assist with achieving the desired goals of the management council.”