Killarney appoints outside management team to run golf club

Killarney Golf Club is looking to put a tumultuous 2018 behind it with the appointment of an outside team of golf management specialists to run the club.

A series of unseemly spats erupted late last year between club chiefs and its Management Council in the wake of a Deloitte report into management issues at the famed Kerry club, leading to key figures, including GM Cormac Flannery, departing.

The club’s popular professional Dave Keating also left Killarney last year, triggering the appointment of golf management specialists Synergy Golf to come in and formalise sustainable structures at the club. However, in a note to members, the Council says it quickly became apparent that (Synergy) could offer far more than they were originally contracted to do – “With this in mind we invited them to present an offering for an overall management solution for the Club.”

The result of that was agreement from both the Men’s and Ladies committees that Synergy Golf should be appointed to manage the club.

“We are delighted to announce that Synergy Golf have been appointed as the new management team at Killarney Golf & Fishing Club. Garrett Donnery (General Manager), will be assisted by Andy Kenny (Operations), Ronan Branigan (Agronomy & Course Maintenance) and Eoin Francis (Marketing) as they help guide the club into an exciting new chapter,” stated the Management Council’s Ann Courtney.

The statement adds:

“Synergy Golf will report directly to and be accountable to the Management Council. Over the coming months, together, we will outline a long-term sustainable business plan and vision for the Club with the member and visitor experience at the centre of this plan.

“Proper Corporate Governance and Accountability are a large driving force behind this decision ensuring that we move forward as a club with full accountability and transparency on all transactions and decisions between Club Management, the Management Council and the Club Trustees. We are looking forward to returning the club to its rightful place in Irish Golf.”