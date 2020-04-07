News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

JP McManus disappointed as star-studded Pro-Am postponed to 2021

By Simon Lewis
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 03:48 PM

JP McManus disappointed as star-studded Pro-Am postponed to 2021

JP McManus has spoken of his disappointment at the postponement of his charity fundraising Pro-Am set for this summer at Adare Manor.

The star-studded tournament, which was a complete sell-out, had lined up golfing royalty including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Jackson, Brooks Kopeka, Jon Rahm, and Shane Lowry for the July 6 and 7 event at the Co. Limerick venue with proceeds benefitting charitable organisations in the Mid-West.

Yet with the global Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic now forcing sporting postponements well into the summer, including the 149th Open Championship due a week later, the JP McManus Pro-Am Committee on Tuesday announced it was also delaying its 2020 tournament while revealing a new date at Adare Manor of July 5 and 6, 2021.

“We are all very disappointed with this news and we would like to thank everyone involved with the Pro-Am for their understanding and patience,” JP McManus said in a statement announcing the postponement.

“To all ticket holders: please hold onto your ticket caps and we look forward to seeing you in 2021 for what promises to be an exciting tournament of world-class golf. We would also like to convey our gratitude to the European Tour for their continued support of the event. We hope everyone will stay safe during these unprecedented times.”

Tournament organisers said all caps purchased will be valid for the rescheduled 2021 event, as will all on-site parking and Park & Ride passes but added that spectators who wish to be refunded for their ticket caps were advised to visit www.jpmcmanusproam.com.

More on this topic

Maguire: We’ll still have an incredible event, just one year laterMaguire: We’ll still have an incredible event, just one year later

Open Championship cancelled for 2020 but new dates announced for other three majorsOpen Championship cancelled for 2020 but new dates announced for other three majors

European Tour postpones June events in Morocco and StockholmEuropean Tour postpones June events in Morocco and Stockholm

Castleisland set to close next week unless solution can be foundCastleisland set to close next week unless solution can be found

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Thierry Henry sends message of support to Norwich kidney transplant youngsterThierry Henry sends message of support to Norwich kidney transplant youngster

Simon Jordan claims Premier League players are resisting pressure for a pay cutSimon Jordan claims Premier League players are resisting pressure for a pay cut

More FIFA bribe claims tabled in US courtMore FIFA bribe claims tabled in US court

Former Real, Atletico, and Barcelona boss Radomir Antic diesFormer Real, Atletico, and Barcelona boss Radomir Antic dies


Lifestyle

In a new daily feature, Arts editor Des O'Driscoll lists the best things on the box for the evening aheadTuesday's TV highlights: The past revisited

Don’t ask me which week it is at this stage — I wouldn’t be surprised to wake up one of these mornings and discover that it’s Christmas Day,Learner Dad: "I’m an Irish male born before 1990, so tears are not an option"

From DIY face masks to luxurious manicures, these will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.10 at-home beauty treatments to feel like you’re at a spa

Psychologist Dr Meg Arroll tells Liz Connor how to avoid feeling ‘trapped in’ while distancing yourself from others.How to avoid cabin fever while in self-isolation

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »