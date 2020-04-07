JP McManus disappointed as star-studded Pro-Am postponed to 2021

JP McManus has spoken of his disappointment at the postponement of his charity fundraising Pro-Am set for this summer at Adare Manor.

The star-studded tournament, which was a complete sell-out, had lined up golfing royalty including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Jackson, Brooks Kopeka, Jon Rahm, and Shane Lowry for the July 6 and 7 event at the Co. Limerick venue with proceeds benefitting charitable organisations in the Mid-West.

Yet with the global Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic now forcing sporting postponements well into the summer, including the 149th Open Championship due a week later, the JP McManus Pro-Am Committee on Tuesday announced it was also delaying its 2020 tournament while revealing a new date at Adare Manor of July 5 and 6, 2021.

“We are all very disappointed with this news and we would like to thank everyone involved with the Pro-Am for their understanding and patience,” JP McManus said in a statement announcing the postponement.

“To all ticket holders: please hold onto your ticket caps and we look forward to seeing you in 2021 for what promises to be an exciting tournament of world-class golf. We would also like to convey our gratitude to the European Tour for their continued support of the event. We hope everyone will stay safe during these unprecedented times.”

Tournament organisers said all caps purchased will be valid for the rescheduled 2021 event, as will all on-site parking and Park & Ride passes but added that spectators who wish to be refunded for their ticket caps were advised to visit www.jpmcmanusproam.com.