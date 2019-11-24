News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jon Rahm wins Race to Dubai with victory at DP World Tour Championship

Jon Rahm wins Race to Dubai with victory at DP World Tour Championship
By Press Association
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 01:36 PM

Spain’s Jon Rahm held off a thrilling charge from Tommy Fleetwood to win the DP World Tour Championship and the Race to Dubai.

Rahm enjoyed a six-shot lead after seven holes of the final round but eventually had to birdie the 18th to complete a closing 68 and finish 19 under par, a shot ahead of Ryder Cup team-mate Fleetwood.

Fleetwood birdied five of the last seven holes to fire a brilliant closing 65 in pursuit of a second consecutive win after his victory in Sun City, but could only watch as Rahm held his nerve to get up and down from a greenside bunker on the last.

The 25-year-old is just the second Spanish player after Seve Ballesteros to finish the year as European number one.

“Seve is such an idol for all of us and so are Sergio (Garcia) and Olly (Jose Maria Olazabal) and so many of the great Spanish players and to think that I’m putting my name there before they do is hard to believe,” Rahm told Sky Sports.

“I can’t believe some of the things I’ve accomplished.”

Rahm began the final round tied for the lead with France’s Mike Lorenzo-Vera, but birdied five of the first seven holes at Jumeirah Golf Estates to open up a six-shot lead.

Rahm reacts after missing a shot on the third hole during the final round (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Rahm reacts after missing a shot on the third hole during the final round (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

A bogey on the eighth coupled with Lorenzo-Vera’s birdie on the same hole reduced Rahm’s lead to four shots and the world number five then three-putted the ninth to give the chasing pack some hope.

Rahm, who had not played competitively since winning the Spanish Open at the start of October, produced the ideal response with a birdie from 12 feet on the 10th.

However, a bogey on the 13th was Rahm’s first dropped shot on the back nine all week and opened the door for the chasing pack.

Lorenzo-Vera took advantage with a birdie from close range for a two-shot swing and he soon had company in second place as Fleetwood birdied the 12th, 14th and 15th.

I can't believe some of the things I've accomplished.

Lorenzo-Vera was inches away from an eagle on the par-five 14th but Rahm, who had been forced to lay up after finding the rough off the tee, matched the birdie after a brilliant approach to remain two ahead.

Rahm looked to have weathered the storm but surprisingly three-putted the 15th from no great distance and up ahead Fleetwood birdied the 17th and 18th to move into a tie for the lead.

After a perfect drive Rahm pushed his approach into a greenside bunker, but hit a superb shot to three feet and held his nerve to hole the birdie putt and seal a victory worth USD 5million.

Rahm collects the first prize of USD 3million and a bonus of USD2 million for winning the Race to Dubai.

Rory McIlroy finished in fourth on 12 under, after a one-over final round of 73.

Open champion Shane Lowry ended on seven under par for the tournament after shooting a two-under final round of 70.

More on this topic

Lorenzo-Vera hopes to hold off chasing pack in DubaiLorenzo-Vera hopes to hold off chasing pack in Dubai

Irish trio face nervous final round at Q-SchoolIrish trio face nervous final round at Q-School

Open champion Lowry aiming to finish career-best season on a high in DubaiOpen champion Lowry aiming to finish career-best season on a high in Dubai

Irish trio still in contention for card as Dawson misses cutIrish trio still in contention for card as Dawson misses cut

European TourJon RahmRace to DubaiTommy FleetwoodTOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Maguire puts sentiment aside for return to boyhood club Sheffield UnitedMaguire puts sentiment aside for return to boyhood club Sheffield United

Premier League to tweak VAR display to ‘improve experience for fans’Premier League to tweak VAR display to ‘improve experience for fans’

Bale booed by Real Madrid fans in win over Real SociedadBale booed by Real Madrid fans in win over Real Sociedad

Guardiola fearful over Aguero injuryGuardiola fearful over Aguero injury


Lifestyle

At no other time of the year does an Irish Mammy enter into ‘Peak Mam Mode’ than during the festive season.Lindsay Woods: Entering into 'Peak Mam Mode'

Drawn by Darina’s endless enthusiasm and passion for good food, the greatest minds of the global food scene come to Ballymaloe to teach, and leave having learned a lesson of their own.Top chefs reflect on what Darina Allen means to them

When Darina cooks for her family, she focuses on simple recipes made with minimal effortThe recipes Darina Allen cooks for her family

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »