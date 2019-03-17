Jim Furyk hoping to make history at Players Championship

Former Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk rolled back the years to set up the chance to become the oldest winner in Players Championship history on a roller coaster final day at Sawgrass.

Furyk began the day five shots off the lead held by Spain’s Jon Rahm and made the worst-possible start with a bogey on the first in cold, overcast conditions.

However, the 48-year-old rebounded immediately to eagle the par-five second and birdied the fifth, 10th and 11th to join Rahm in the lead on 14 under par, with Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer a shot off the lead.

McIlroy and Fleetwood were both one over par for the front nine, with Fleetwood recording eight straight pars after three-putting the first and McIlroy following a double-bogey on the fourth with two birdies and a bogey.

Former world number one Tiger Woods had already completed a closing 69, his best round of the week, to end on six under par.

“My score didn’t really indicate that going into the final day, but I was hitting the golf ball well,” Woods said. “I’m frustrated at lipping more putts out than I think I have in a very long time. (It’s) just one of those weeks where nothing really got rolling enough to get me going.”

Woods will now have a week off before contesting the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, where he could play up to seven matches in a five-day span.

“I’ve got a week off after that,” said Woods, who withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a neck injury. “I’m hoping that I can play all the matches. That would be great.”

Speaking about his preparations for the Masters at Augusta National, Woods added: “It’s right on track. I’m able to shape the ball both ways, which I’m going to need there. I just need a few more putts to go in, but that’s it.”

- Press Association