Jim Furyk hoping to make history at Players Championship

Sunday, March 17, 2019 - 07:57 PM

Former Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk rolled back the years to set up the chance to become the oldest winner in Players Championship history on a roller coaster final day at Sawgrass.

Furyk began the day five shots off the lead held by Spain’s Jon Rahm and made the worst-possible start with a bogey on the first in cold, overcast conditions.

However, the 48-year-old rebounded immediately to eagle the par-five second and birdied the fifth, 10th and 11th to join Rahm in the lead on 14 under par, with Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer a shot off the lead.

McIlroy and Fleetwood were both one over par for the front nine, with Fleetwood recording eight straight pars after three-putting the first and McIlroy following a double-bogey on the fourth with two birdies and a bogey.

Former world number one Tiger Woods had already completed a closing 69, his best round of the week, to end on six under par.

“My score didn’t really indicate that going into the final day, but I was hitting the golf ball well,” Woods said. “I’m frustrated at lipping more putts out than I think I have in a very long time. (It’s) just one of those weeks where nothing really got rolling enough to get me going.”

Woods will now have a week off before contesting the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, where he could play up to seven matches in a five-day span.

“I’ve got a week off after that,” said Woods, who withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a neck injury. “I’m hoping that I can play all the matches. That would be great.”

Speaking about his preparations for the Masters at Augusta National, Woods added: “It’s right on track. I’m able to shape the ball both ways, which I’m going to need there. I just need a few more putts to go in, but that’s it.”

- Press Association

