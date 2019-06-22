James Sugrue leads by three holes in British Amateur Championship final

Mallow’s James Sugrue takes a healthy three-hole advantage into the final 18 holes of his British Amateur Championship final clash with Scotland’s Euan Walker at Portmarnock this afternoon.

Boosted by massive support from his home club – who withdrew from an Irish Senior Cup engagement over the week-end so that his teammates and as many members as possible could attend the final – the 22 year-old made light of the considerable pressure involved in such a major encounter to stand in command of the outcome at the break.

The winner later today qualifies for next month’s British Open Championship at Portrush and next year’s US Masters and US Open and Sugrue could hardly have got off to a better start, winning each of the opening three holes.

He continued on his merry way to reach the turn in three under par and five up.

Walker recovered from a shaky start to birdie the 10th and 13th to narrow the gap to three and the last two were exchanged with the Mallow man finding some serious trouble on the 18th.