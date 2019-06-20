News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

James Sugrue and Ronan Mullarney in the groove in Portmarnock

Mallow’s James Sugrue
By Charlie Mulqueen
Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Mallow’s James Sugrue and Ronan Mullarney from Galway produced outstanding performances at Portmarnock yesterday to keep Irish interest very much alive into this morning’s third round of the British Amateur Championship.

While Mullarney had to come through a preliminary round against American Mason Anderson before accounting for England’s Jake Bolton in the afternoon, Sugrue pulled off one of the biggest results of the day when proving too strong for the highly rated two-times European Palmer Cup player, English international and fellow Walker Cup panellist, Harry Hall.

Disappointingly, though, Dundalk star Caolan Rafferty, the current South and West of Ireland champion, lost a healthy lead in going down on the 18th to Jonatan Kolkkonen of Finland and there was also a final green defeat for Waterford’s Eanna Griffin at the hands of Scotland’s Euan Walker.

“I was delighted when I saw I was meeting Harry Hall because I knew how highly he was rated meaning that if I could beat him, it would be a pretty big scalp”, said a very pleased Sugrue.

“I played some really solid golf and was probably one or two under par which is always satisfying in championship golf over such a testing links as Portmarnock”.

It didn’t harm the 22 year-old Mallow golfer’s confidence that he hit cracking approach shots well within birdie distance at the first andsecond holes although he did admit to being “just a little livid” at failing to convert either chance. Hall duly took advantage by winning the fourth and even though Sugrue levelled at the sixth, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas student Hall with a long string of collegiate honours to his name in the US turned one up with a win at the ninth.

READ MORE

Woodland sees off Koepka to clinch first major title

However, they were level again after 12 before Sugrue took command with a birdie two at the famous short 15th where he drilled a seven iron to eight feet and a four at the long 16th where he atoned for a wayward second by hitting a superb four iron from the rough to about 15 feet and was again on target with the putt.

Day three of the championship began with 12 matches involving the 24 players who had tied for the final places after 36 holes of qualifying and the first match on the links proved a real cracker, Italian Giovanni Manzini needing to go all the way to the 25th before getting the better of Spain’s Eduard Rousaud.

And the session also heralded promising things for the home contingent when Ronan Mullarney defeated American Mason Anderson on the 17th. It was a fine win for the Galwegian given that Anderson shot a four under par 68 in his qualifier at Portmarnock.

Mullarney then proceeded to prove it was far from a fluke when he withstood a strong challenge from Jake Bolton (Ogbourne Downs) for another 17th green success.

Irish results, first round: R Mullarney (Galway) bt M Anderson (USA) 2 and 1.

Second round: J Sugrue (Mallow) bt H Hall (West Cornwall) 2 and 1. E Walker (Kilmarnock Barassie) bt E Griffin (Waterford) 2 holes. J Jolkkonen (Finland) bt C Rafferty (Dundalk) 1 hole. Mullarney bt J Bolton (Ogbourne Downs) 2 and 1.

READ MORE

Woods ready to research Royal Portrush in preparation for the Open Championship

More on this topic

Sugrue progresses at Portmarnock

Club likely to vote on men-only membership

US Open day three: Woodland holds narrow lead over Rose

Pebble Beach more fair than farce as USGA finally gets balance right

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Paul Scholes fined for breaching FA betting rules

FIA World Rally Championship event could be held in Northern Ireland

Three fans given football banning orders following Premier League violence

Champions League qualifying draw: Dundalk face potential trip to Albania or Azerbaijan


Lifestyle

Large and ambitious collaboration at Midsummer Festival

Mark Ronson: Groove is in the heart

Question of Taste: Olivia O'Leary chooses her favourite poets, music and films

Whatever happened to Duncan James from Blue?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »