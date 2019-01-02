'It's where my life is right now' - Rory McIlroy explains why he is focusing on USPGA Tour

Rory McIlroy has said he has "done his time" on the European Tour and is looking forward to focusing on the PGA Tour in the US this season.

The Northern Irishman said there is a "better way of life" in America.

McIlroy tees off his 2019 campaign at the tournament of champions in Hawaii tomorrow and is expected to play just four times in Europe later this year.

McIlroy told GOLF.com on Monday: “My life’s here; I live in the States, my wife is American. Everything is moving this way in the world; it just makes sense.

“A lot of guys have this sort of loyalty to the European Tour, which is great, but it’s not as if we all got handed starts; you’ve got to qualify to get on.

“I’m still going to play in Europe and [the fans] are still going to see me play — maybe not as regularly as it used to be — but that’s just a product of where the global schedule is right now and where my life is right now.”

He also said there is better money and ranking points on offer on the PGA Tour, which he said has “better fields, deeper fields and golf courses that probably suit my game a little bit more".

He said: "It’s where I’ve had the majority of success in my career. Obviously, I’ve played well in Europe and done well but I feel comfortable over here. I know that if I play well I can be very successful.”