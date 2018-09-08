Ireland’s Eisenhower Trophy podium prospects buried in the sand

By Brian Keogh

Ireland’s hopes of a podium finish in the Eisenhower Trophy suffered a near fatal blow when the deep bunkers on the Montgomerie Course all but gobbled up their medal aspirations.

The boys in green went into yesterday’s third round with their tails up, tied for second, just one stroke behind New Zealand on 19-under par.

But on a cool, blustery afternoon at the Maynooth venue, their confidence and optimism ebbed away as drives that had bounded over deep bunkers earlier in the week were suddenly drawn towards the sand.

In the end, they were trampled in the stampede for the medal places on day three and while Portmarnock’s Conor Purcell rallied to play his last six holes in three-under for a one-under 71, Tramore’s Robin Dawson and Kinsale’s John Murphy both shot two-over 74s.

With the two best scores to count, Ireland’s one-over-par total of 145 was only good enough to beat France, Estonia, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic on the Montgomerie Course yesterday.

As a result, they slipped from second to tied 12th on 18-under par, 12 strokes behind New Zealand, who lead by three shots on 30-under par from Thailand, Spain and the USA.

Given the quality of the nations ahead of them, Ireland would need to shoot the lights out on the O’Meara Course today to have a chance of threatening the top three.

When it was suggested to National Coach Neil Manchip that a fast start was a must, he smiled and said: “A very fast start, a fast middle and a fast end!” There was no sugarcoating the challenge now facing the Irish team, even if all three players tried their best to sound optimistic about mounting a final day birdie blitz.

“The lads are really disappointed,” Manchip said. “They gave it 100%, as they always do, but it just didn’t happen for us today. There were more bogeys than birdies and a few double bogeys, which hadn’t happened so far.

“They prepared well as always and had a great attitude going out but it just didn’t work out today. So I guess we will have a chat for half an hour, get it all out there and talk about what didn’t go well for us and make a good plan to shoot really low on O’Meara tomorrow.”

Dawson birdied the second hole to dip into the red but he bogeyed the fourth and then dropped shots at the ninth and 10th after finding fairway bunkers off the tee and could only par his way home from there for his 74.

“I didn’t hit it great off the tee,” Dawson said.

“Things didn’t flow like the first couple of days.

“I kind of got out of the rhythm a bit and then I was trying to find it.

“I just ended up trying to get it around for the back nine.”

Murphy made four birdies but followed three of them with sixes, two of them double bogeys.

“I hit two tee shots that landed on the fairway and made double both times and that was just the story of my day really,” he said of those sixes at the fifth and 14th, “Every time things looked to be getting a bit better, things went the other way. It was the kind of day when I couldn’t get any momentum going. But look, that’s golf.

“There are so many bad days in with the good days and today was a bad day, unfortunately. We will go out and try and finish on a high note tomorrow. There are so many chances on the O’Meara and there is no pressure on us any more, so we will just go out and give it an absolute rip.

“If that is good enough for a medal great, and it’s not, there is nothing we can do about it, unfortunately. We will just go out with the best mentality we can and try to make as many birdies as possible.” New Zealand’s Denzel Ieremia fired a seven-under 65 and compatriot Daniel Hillier a 69 as they shot 10 under yesterday to lead by three shots on 30-under par.

Thailand shot eight under with Witchayanon Chothirunrungrueng posting a 65 and Kosuke Hamamoto a 71 to leave them tied with Spain and the USA, who also posted a brace of scores in the 60s on the Montgomerie Course with Angel Hidalgo (66) and Alejandro Del Rey (68) both excelling for the Spaniards.

The USA also came to life with world No 3 Collin Morikawa shooting 66 and No 2 Justin Suh a 68 to leave them just three off the pace in tied second.

In the individual standings, Takumi Kanaya shot a five-under 67 to share the lead with Ieremia on 16-under par, one better than Spaniard Del Rey with Dawson the best of the Irish, tied for 18th on 10-under.