Ireland duo runners-up at Copa Juan Carlos Tailhade

By James O'Connor

Mallow’s James Sugrue and Tiarnan McLarnon of Massereene finished runners-up behind Argentina in the 47th Copa Juan Carlos Tailhade at Los Lagartos Country Club in Buenos Aires.

The Ireland duo finished on 12-over par (572), with Germany coming in third (575), Spain fourth (577) and Brazil and South Africa shared fifth on 579.

While McLarnon finished tied eighth in the individual standings on three over par (283), Sugrue tied for 24th spot after rounds of 73, 74, 69 and 73 (289).

Argentina's Guillermo Estivill won the individual event with three-under-par, while fellow Argentinians Martin Contini and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira teamed up to win the international team title on level par (560).

Next for the Irish pair is a trip to Highland Park Country Club for the Argentine Stroke Play Championship, which begins tomorrow and runs until Saturday.

James Sugrue

Digital Desk