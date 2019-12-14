News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
International team still have the edge in Presidents Cup

International team captain Ernie Els, left, Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and Byeong Hun An of South Korea, right, yesterday. Pic: AP
By Press Association
Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 08:15 AM

The International team hold a 10-8 lead after the third day of the Presidents Cup in Melbourne.

The United States went into the penultimate day’s action trailing by three points and found themselves 9-5 behind after the fourballs.

However, the American team rallied in the foursomes, with Gary Woodland and Dustin Johnson beating Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen 2&1 and Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele doing likewise against Im Sung-jae and Cameron Smith.

Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman denied the United States further success by coming from five down at the turn to halve with Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

golfPresidents Cup

