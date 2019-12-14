International team still have the edge in Presidents Cup

The International team hold a 10-8 lead after the third day of the Presidents Cup in Melbourne.

The United States went into the penultimate day’s action trailing by three points and found themselves 9-5 behind after the fourballs.

However, the American team rallied in the foursomes, with Gary Woodland and Dustin Johnson beating Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen 2&1 and Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele doing likewise against Im Sung-jae and Cameron Smith.

Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman denied the United States further success by coming from five down at the turn to halve with Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.