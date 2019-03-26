Increased prize fund for Kerry Scratch Cup

Tralee Golf Club will again host the 2019 Kerry Scratch Cup on May 11-12. The prestigious 115-year-old trophy will be won over a 54-hole tournament with an increased prize fund of €2,500. The overall winner will have the honour of having their name added to the cup alongside some of the country’s best amateur golfers. The event will again hold WAGR Status.

Since last year Tralee has added a state-of-the-art practice facility in conjunction with a Par 3 course at its majestic Barrow facility. Work is also underway on a re-design of the par 4 first hole for the event.

Tournament director Alan Kelly said: “The Kerry Scratch Cup will bring the country’s top amateur golfers to Tralee, as they take on the challenge of our links course, internationally regarded as one of the top 10 ocean courses in the world.”

Meanwhile, Moyvalley Hotel and Golf Resort will host this year’s €40,000 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open qualifier at the end of June. The 36-hole tournament will have four starting places up for grabs in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch.

The course at Moyvalley is described as an inland links as it takes on some of the features of a traditional seaside links course, with tall fescue grass, large putting surfaces featuring heavy contouring, and firm surfaces. It produced two high-class Irish PGA champions in Damien McGrane (2016) and Tim Race (2017). Six places in the field are open to amateur players nominated by the Golfing Union of Ireland.

A further 12 spots will be filled by professional golfers selected by the European Tour. Tulfarris’ Simon Thornton birdied the first extra hole to win last year’s inaugural Qualifier at Rosapenna.

Neil O’Briain (Old Conna), Colm Moriarty (Glasson) and Cian McNamara (Monkstown GC) also claimed places in the field at Ballyliffin.

The event is slated for the weekend of June 28-29.