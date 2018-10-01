Home»Sport

In Social: How Team Europe have reacted to their Ryder Cup success

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 11:52 AM

The reaction to Europe’s Ryder Cup win over the United States continues to pour in.

Here, we collate the best from Team Europe on social media.

The captain and his assistants

The automatic picks

The wild cards

View this post on Instagram

What a great week! Thanks #TeamEurope

A post shared by Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson) on

- Press Association


