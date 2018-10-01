In Social: How Team Europe have reacted to their Ryder Cup success

The reaction to Europe’s Ryder Cup win over the United States continues to pour in.
Here, we collate the best from Team Europe on social media.
Miss him already!! 😔 https://t.co/x74nXNUuiW— Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) October 1, 2018
It was an absolute honour to be a part of this team!!
The support we received all week was incredible!!
Being part of a winning Ryder Cup team is a dream come true. 🏆🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻#TeamEurope #RyderCup #AllezLesBleu pic.twitter.com/Yn8GQgFOfE— Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) September 30, 2018
Incredible Day. Incredible Week. Incredible Team. Incredible Captain.
Words can’t describe this feeling!! It has been an absolute honour to represent Team Europe with these guys! Thank you to everyone for the amazing support 🏆🇪🇺 #AllezlesBleus pic.twitter.com/QOhNtvpcoM— Thorbjørn Olesen (@Thorbjornolesen) September 30, 2018
🇪🇺 @RyderCupEurope pic.twitter.com/idCtP4BwIN— Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) September 30, 2018
As a parent, these moments we get to spend with one another sometimes are few and far between Luke, but when moments like this come around I was not letting you down today... you lived every shot with us this week.. love you buddy.. @RyderCupEurope 👍🏻🏆❤️
Dreams do come true pic.twitter.com/5sv7xSXzv1— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 30, 2018
- Press Association