News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ian Poulter to the fore at Hilton Head

Ian Poulter to the fore at Hilton Head
By Press Association
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 11:25 AM

Ian Poulter claimed a share of the lead after shooting a seven-under round of 64 at the PGA’s RBC Heritage event.

Poulter had an early tee time at Hilton Head and took a liking to conditions, going blemish-free and finishing with a spring in his step by claiming four birdies after the turn.

The Englishman finished tied for 29th at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, the tour’s first tournament back after the coronavirus shutdown, and will start round two level with American Mark Hubbard.

The 44-year-old, who won the last of his three PGA titles in 2018, had shared his discomforting Covid-19 Test on Twitter on Wednesday, but will be glad he put himself through the process.

“Any time you shoot seven under par around this golf course, it’s obviously a pretty solid day,” he said.

“It’s very important being bogey-free. It’s a fiddly, testing, tricky golf course.”

He went on to reveal the surprisingly light load he taken on in terms of course practice during the pandemic shutdown, adding: “I played three or four rounds of golf in that spell of three months off, and it was apparent – as soon as I came back to hitting balls – I felt like I was swinging pretty good.

“I’m not one that plays round after round after round after round to feel that I need to be ready to play golf. I was super active, I was busy on social media, I was doing lots of different things around the house.”

World number one Rory McIlroy had a slow start, closing one over on 72. The Northern Irishman, who has questioned the wisdom of European players who have declined to travel, hit three bogeys along the way.

Rory McIlroy was not at his best on day one (Dsvid Davies/PA)
Rory McIlroy was not at his best on day one (Dsvid Davies/PA)

“I wasn’t particularly comfortable out there,” he admitted.

“I played here once before in ’09, and I just remember not being that comfortable around here then. It’s still sort of the same. I’m just not comfortable and sort of trying to pick lines and really commit to shots. I just wasn’t as committed as I need to be around here.”

Shane Lowry finished with a three over on 74, with Graeme McDowell a shot further back.

There is a chasing pack of seven sitting one-shot back from Poulter and Hubbard, with Sheffield’s Matthew Fitzpatrick alongside Jordan Spieth on five under.

Spieth had a dicey start, including a triple-bogey at 12, but ended with a surge of momentum as he birdied seven times on the front nine.

More on this topic

Rory McIlroy remembers one important thing about Hilton Head – it can biteRory McIlroy remembers one important thing about Hilton Head – it can bite

Irish golf clubs vote to hold limited number of inter-club tournaments in 2020Irish golf clubs vote to hold limited number of inter-club tournaments in 2020

Rory McIlroy falls away as Daniel Berger wins on PGA Tour resumptionRory McIlroy falls away as Daniel Berger wins on PGA Tour resumption

Rory McIlroy moves into contention at Charles Schwab ChallengeRory McIlroy moves into contention at Charles Schwab Challenge


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Ian PoulterRory McIlroyTOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Borja Sainz on target as Alaves punish Real SociedadBorja Sainz on target as Alaves punish Real Sociedad

Mikel Arteta admits financial constraints may lead to David Luiz’s Arsenal exitMikel Arteta admits financial constraints may lead to David Luiz’s Arsenal exit

John Joe Sheehan: The Kingdom’s unassuming inspirationJohn Joe Sheehan: The Kingdom’s unassuming inspiration

FAI Cup still in doubt as League of Ireland resumption talks continueFAI Cup still in doubt as League of Ireland resumption talks continue


Lifestyle

Most fertility treatments were put on ice during the lockdown. Now clinics have reopened, how will the delay affect women's chances of having a baby, asks Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Fertility on hold: Will IVF delays impact women's chances of conceiving?

Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips.Weekend TV Highlights: Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »