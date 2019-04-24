Ian Poulter to play in Irish Open at Lahinch

Ian Poulter is set to play the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch this summer.

The Englishman, who has won five of the six Ryder Cups at which he's competed, is playing the tournament for the first time since Portstewart in 2017.

Poulter joins major winners Padraig Harrington, Danny Willett, and Graeme McDowell, former world number one Lee Westwood, and defending champion Russell Knox in the field.

Three of the current top five players on the Race to Dubai, Shane Lowry, Justin Harding, and Louis Oosthuizen, will also tee it up in Clare this July.

“I’m very much looking forward to playing the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open,” said Poulter.

“It’s been a while and to play a run of tournaments leading up to The Open Championship is going to be great.

“Lahinch will be a good test, a great links golf course – I haven’t played it yet but Ireland has some of the world’s best golf courses. The Irish are great fans and always have been great fans.

“They’re true followers of golf, they’re respectful, they know good shots especially in tough conditions and I expect them to be as good as they always are.

“It’s going to be a great tournament with Paul McGinley supporting the event. Paul’s a good friend of mine – I’ve known him now for a very long time as a friend and obviously as a Ryder Cup Captain. He’s a guy that I really respect.”