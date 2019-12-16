'Huge personal honour' as Shane Lowry named AGW's Golfer of the Year

Shane Lowry has been named Golfer of the Year by the Association of Golf Writers.

The Open champion topped the poll to claim the Golf Writers Trophy for 2019.

Lowry has enjoyed a stellar year, lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush in Antrim last July while also winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January.

The Clara native topped the poll by two votes, seeing off Europe’s victorious Solheim Cup team.

"It is a huge personal honour for me to be voted as the 2019 Golfer of the Year by the Association of Golf Writers and it’s many members around the world," Lowry told the AGW.

"To be chosen by the men and women who report on our game across the globe on a weekly basis is very special and it’s an honour to join the illustrious names on the Golf Writers Trophy, which includes many multiple major winners and Ryder Cup captains.

"I very much look forward to celebrating this award with all of the golf writers at the annual AGW dinner at Royal St George’s ahead of my Open Championship defence next summer."

Commenting, AGW Chairman Martin Dempster said: "There can be no denying that Shane Lowry had a year to cherish. His performance as he completed his first major victory at Royal Portrush was outstanding."

Mr Dempster said Lowry "has long been a popular figure among our members due to the fact he is always friendly and courteous and he is a worthy winner of this award."

The award is given to the "person or persons, born or resident in Europe who, in the opinion of a majority of the AGW members, shall have made the most outstanding contribution to golf during the preceding twelve months."

The award caps a memorable few days for Lowry who was named the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year for 2019 over the weekend.

Lowry, who was presented with the award by his father Brendan, dedicated the honour to Clara GAA stalwart John Buckley, who died aged 42.

The Irish Golf Writers’ Association also crowned Lowry its Professional Player of the Year at its annual awards last week.