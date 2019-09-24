Hong Kong PGA tournament cancelled due to safety concerns’

A PGA Tour tournament due to be held in Hong Kong next month has been cancelled due to “safety concerns”.

The Clearwater Bay Open was due to be the final tournament of the PGA Tour Series-China on October 17-20.

The decision follows a similar call by the WTA to postpone the Hong Kong Open after widespread protests by pro-democracy activists.

PGA Tour Series-China executive director Greg Carlson said: “The safety of our players, staff, fans, volunteers and everybody else associated with our tournaments is always at the forefront of anything we do.

“We have analysed this situation from every angle, and as a group we determined that cancelling the 2019 Clearwater Bay Open is the best decision.”

The Tour will now finish with the Macau Championship on October 10-13.