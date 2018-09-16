High drama as Chris Wood sees KLM Open slip through his fingers

Chris Wood paid the price for a double bogey on the back nine as Wu Ashun held his nerve to win the KLM Open.

Wood, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, was on course for a fourth European Tour title after opening up a three-stroke advantage in Holland.

But he dropped two shots on the 12th hole and Wu took advantage to claim victory by a single stroke on 16 under par.

Wu sets the target. Chris Wood must birdie the last to make a play-off. #KLMOpen pic.twitter.com/mk86P1iOAs— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 16, 2018

Wood redeemed himself with a birdie at the 13th, but Wu stormed into a one-shot clubhouse lead with gains at the 14th, 15th and the last for a final round of 67.

That meant the Englishman needed a birdie at the par-five 18th to force a play-off, and it looked like he could even snatch victory as he reached the green in two.

However, Wood raced his eagle putt past the hole and onto the fringe and was unable to force a play-off as his second attempt missed the left edge of the cup, to hand Wu his third European Tour victory.

Ashun Wu is your 2018 #KLMOpen Champion! pic.twitter.com/qI5lCu3SVe — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 16, 2018

Japan's Hideto Tanihara and Belgium's Thomas Detry finished tied for third on 14-under-par, with three-time major champion Padraig Harrington one shot further adrift to round off the top five.

- PA