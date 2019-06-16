News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Henrik Stenson poses for selfie with fan after hitting him with ball

Henrik Stenson lies down beside a fan who he hit with an errant shot as they pose for a photograph. Picture: Twittter / @EuropeanTour
Sunday, June 16, 2019 - 09:59 PM

Henrik Stenson figured the least he could do after hitting a fan at the U.S. Open with an errant 8-iron was to pose for a selfie.

Stenson’s approach shot Saturday on the 16th at Pebble Beach went into the gallery behind the green and hit a young man square in the forehead.

“I hit one of those famous like rockets almost, it was a semi shank, it wasn’t a full one. That would have been better, because then it would probably have hit the trees,” Stenson said. “But it was a nice flight out to the right, shot it forward, but they can’t see anything, I can’t see where it’s going either, and clipped the guy right in the forehead.”

Stenson went over to check on the man and apologise for the wayward shot and was relieved to see he was feeling OK and hadn’t been hit in the eyes or mouth.

“He’s in good spirits because he’s taking selfies of himself while he’s down on the ground,” Stenson said. “I walk up to him. I said, ‘I’m sorry.’ What else can you say? And he says, ‘Can you do me one favour? Can I take a picture with you?’ So next thing I’m down on the ground as well, taking a picture, a selfie, laying down with him and his girlfriend.”

MARKER MAN

Pebble Beach director of golf John Sawin missed a chance to qualify for the U.S. Open at his home course when he fell short at sectionals.

That didn’t stop him from getting the chance to tee off on the weekend. With an odd number of players making the cut, Sawin served as the marker for Justin Walters and was part of the first group of the day.

READ MORE

'I always thought the US Open made a man out of you more than any other tournament'

Sawin said he has only played the course about 20 times since coming to work here about a year and a half ago. But he did play it once last week after it had been set up for U.S. Open conditions.

I was the last person to run around before sunset on Friday night and the USGA took it over on Saturday,” he said. “Before that I hadn’t played it in six weeks. I spent a lot of time on the golf course, but not with my full set of clubs.

EARNING POWER

Whoever was crowned US Open champion in the small hours of today is $2.25m richer for the achievement. The overall purse for the 2019 US Open was $12.5m which is half a million of an increase on 2018, reported golf.com Second place earned greater than one million dollars at $1.35m with third taking away $830,466. Fourth earns $582,175 and fifth almost $4854,000.

RATINGS NEWS

Sky Sports, with its subscription model, may fail to dial in the big numbers in terms of US Open viewing figures, but they are out there for a venue like Pebble Beach. American host broadcaster Fox recorded the largest TV audience for the second day (Friday) of the U.S. Open in seven years.

READ MORE

Pebble Beach more fair than farce as USGA finally gets balance right

Fox said it averaged 2,096,000 viewers for the 10 hours of coverage on Fox and FS1. That was an increase of 34% over last year when the tournament was played at Shinnecock Hills in New York. Fox averaged 2.914m viewers for its prime-time coverage from 7.30-10.30 pm FS1 posted an average of 1.74m for its seven hours of daytime coverage.

LEFTY’S BIRTHDAY BONUS

The final round of the US Open didn't just fall on Father's Day - it was also Phil Mickelson’s birthday, and the fans at Pebble Beach showed their appreciation by serenading Lefty before yesterday's closing 18. Mickelson turned 49 and though he’s still never won a US Open, the fans love him all the same. As Phil arrived on the range to prepare for the final round, a large group of spectators watching him broke into song, singing the familiar “Happy Birthday” tune to the five-time major champ.

READ MORE

Rose: I must find extra gear to win

More on this topic

'I always thought the US Open made a man out of you more than any other tournament'

Enoch defies illness and lowly world ranking to celebrate birthday at Pebble Beach

Clubhouse leader Justin Rose searching for ‘extra gear’ at Pebble Beach

Early birdie for leader Justin Rose in US Open second round

TOPIC: US Open

More in this Section

US Open day three: Woodland holds narrow lead over Rose

Tyson Fury eases to victory over Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas

In Pictures: Tyson Fury v Tom Schwarz

Three Dublin strikes knock Galway out of the Championship


Lifestyle

There’s no fallback on Everest, so what drives climbers to the challenge?

Readers’ haven provides books for tourists and locals in Dingle

Want to make the most of an urban garden space? Here are seven ideas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »