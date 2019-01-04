NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Harrington poised for Ryder Cup captaincy

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 04:50 AM
By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington is set to be confirmed next week as Europe’s next Ryder Cup captain for the 2020 renewal at Whistling Straits.

The European Tour has called a press conference at Wentworth for next Tuesday, presumably to confirm the appointment of the three-time major winner. He is set to be the third Irish captain in the past four Ryder Cups.

The franking of Harrington will be confirmed by a committee featuring previous captain Thomas Bjorn and the previous two captains, Darren Clarke and Paul McGinley.

Harrington was the clear front-runner once Lee Westwood confirmed in October he will wait until Rome, 2022, to throw his visor into the ring.

The Dubliner has been backed by Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and, significantly, Sergio Garcia, whom Harrington has had a testy relationship with in the past.

READ MORE: Lifeline for Irish cycling

Confirmation too that Harrington suffered a broken wrist last month in a domestic accident will keep him off the course and offer time to begin strategising for Whistling Straits.

Harrington had planned to contest the European Tour events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai later this month but is now targeting a first appearance of the season at the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from February 7-10.

In a statement on his website, the 47-year-old Dubliner wrote: “Over the Christmas period I discovered I had broken a bone in my wrist.

“I had slipped whilst walking down the stairs at home in mid-December. Whilst it continues to heal, I need to keep it in a splint a little while longer so, frustratingly, I will need to miss the first two planned events of my season in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“However, I should be fully fit for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am in early February.”


KEYWORDS

Ryder CupCaptaincyGolfSports

Related Articles

Open organisers staggered by phenomenal interest in tournament’s return to NI

New rules already par for the course for many players

Positivity on the fairways but golf must move with the times

Leona Maguire advances at Euro Q-School

More in this Section

John Stones clearance defies logic as Liverpool miss out on goal by millimetres

Unai Emery vows to respect Blackpool and avoid ‘dark day’ in FA Cup

Tottenham boss Pochettino admits Champions League ambitions

Manchester City reignite the title race with thrilling win over Liverpool


Lifestyle

Join Peter Stringer at rehearsals for dancing with the Stars

Michael B. Jordan has landed his first major fashion role – 5 reasons he’s already a style icon

Fingers at the ready: Susan O'Shea face up to her wrinkles

Power of no: Turning down opportunities to get ahead

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »