News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Growing fears that Irish Open could be affected by coronavirus outbreak

By Simon Lewis
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 07:28 PM

Fears that this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open could be in doubt due to the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak have increased following the European Tour’s decision to suspend ticket and hospitality sales for all its 2020 tournaments.

Growing fears that Irish Open could be affected by coronavirus outbreak

The annual visit to Irish shores of one of Europe’s richest tournaments, a European Tour Rolex Series event with a US$7 million purse, is scheduled for May 28-31 at Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

Yet with mass gatherings in Ireland currently banned until March 29 and sporting events across Europe and the rest of the world being postponed or cancelled well beyond that date, the chances of professional sports organisations sticking to their schedules are being reduced on an almost daily basis.

Seven European Tour events up to April 26 have already been postponed, including the Masters, the first major of year, and on Monday evening the Tour’s chief executive Keith Pelley sent an email to fans informing them of the decision that “due to the current ongoing uncertainty”, to suspend ticket and hospitality sales for all remaining 2020 events “until further notice”.

“This is a temporary measure but one we feel is proportionate in the current circumstances,” Pelley’s message said.

The European Tour has also cancelled its customary pre-Irish Open tournament media day, which was scheduled for Mount Juliet next week, March 24 and while the Tour were not prepared to comment directly on the DDF Irish Open, it issued the following statement.

“Following the postponement of seven events so far due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the regular European Tour season is not scheduled to resume until at least April 30.

“We will therefore continue to monitor this rapidly evolving global situation and assess its impact on all our events which are scheduled to take place after that point, continuing to work with the World Health Organisation and each national Government and their public health agencies to ensure we have the latest health, safety and travel advice.

“If there are any changes to the status of any of our tournaments we will communicate this in due course. In the meantime, all event preparation will be proportionate. Important as golf is, at this particular time public health and well-being is the absolute priority.”

More on this topic

US PGA Championship in doubt following updated recommendations from CDCUS PGA Championship in doubt following updated recommendations from CDC

Rory McIlroy '100%' in support of PGA Tour’s decisionRory McIlroy '100%' in support of PGA Tour’s decision

Augusta Masters postponed amid 'ever-increasing risks'Augusta Masters postponed amid 'ever-increasing risks'

PGA Tour events to proceed without fansPGA Tour events to proceed without fans

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Fears grow for Irish Open as European Tour suspends ticket sales for this year's eventsFears grow for Irish Open as European Tour suspends ticket sales for this year's events

John Fogarty: GAA in great place to help elderly, says AgeAction chief ConnollyJohn Fogarty: GAA in great place to help elderly, says AgeAction chief Connolly

Global pandemic claimed the life of an All-Ireland hero a century agoGlobal pandemic claimed the life of an All-Ireland hero a century ago

Clare player has six-month suspension liftedClare player has six-month suspension lifted


Lifestyle

The best of Irish and Polish traditions were celebrated as super-stylish bride and groom Aleksandra Kowalczuk and Donogh Roche exchanged vows recently.Wedding of the Week: Saying 'I do' at chic Cork celebration

Hannah Stephenson looks at plants that’ll help suppress weeds and add colour and form to bordersPlant power: We’ve got you covered to keep weeds at bay

Esther N McCarthy honours the mothers this week with some sweet gift ideasMum's the word: Let's honour the mothers this week with sweet gift ideas

'Could this be the best podcast episode ever?” shouted the Guardian last week. Betteridge’s law of headlines instantly jumped to mind: Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word no.Lost song provides a sure-fire hit for Gimlet

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »