News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Graeme McDowell’s caddie tests positive for coronavirus

Graeme McDowell’s caddie tests positive for coronavirus
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 10:56 AM

Graeme McDowell has withdrawn from this week’s Travelers Championship in Connecticut after his caddie tested positive for coronavirus.

Ken Comboy returned a positive test on Tuesday, prompting McDowell, who tested negative for the virus earlier this week, to pull out.

McDowell told Golfweek: “For the protection of the field, and for my own physical and mental well-being, I’m going to take a test tomorrow morning then jump on a private plane.

Graeme McDowell’s caddie Ken Comboy has tested positive for coronavirus (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Graeme McDowell’s caddie Ken Comboy has tested positive for coronavirus (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I’m going to get myself out of here, home to Florida and decide whether I need to quarantine myself from my family.”

American golfer Cameron Champ has already tested positive for the virus during pre-tournament screening at the event, which starts on Thursday.

Nick Watney also tested positive immediately before his second round at last week’s RBC Heritage tournament, which marked the sport’s return following the lockdown.

Amid rising fears over the spread of the virus within the sport, the PGA Tour is expected to announce results from its full pre-tournament screening programme on Wednesday.

More on this topic

Cameron Champ withdraws from PGA Tour event after testing positive for Covid-19Cameron Champ withdraws from PGA Tour event after testing positive for Covid-19

Golf clubs set to welcome more golfers as coronavirus restrictions easeGolf clubs set to welcome more golfers as coronavirus restrictions ease

US PGA Championship to go ahead without spectatorsUS PGA Championship to go ahead without spectators

Webb Simpson claims RBC Heritage crown with tournament record scoreWebb Simpson claims RBC Heritage crown with tournament record score


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

GolfweekGraeme McDowellPGA TourTravelers ChampionshipTOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Man Utd to display ‘football is nothing without fans’ banner at Old TraffordMan Utd to display ‘football is nothing without fans’ banner at Old Trafford

Harry Kane says he is near to peak fitness after marking landmark game with goalHarry Kane says he is near to peak fitness after marking landmark game with goal

Harry Kane back on goal trail as Tottenham worsen West Ham’s relegation fearsHarry Kane back on goal trail as Tottenham worsen West Ham’s relegation fears

Willian and Pedro extend contracts at ChelseaWillian and Pedro extend contracts at Chelsea


Lifestyle

Twenty-five years ago this week, the Chemical Brothers released Exit Planet Dust, an album that helped push dance music into the mainstream, writes Ed Power Chemical Brothers and the big beat revolution

The gaming industry is infected. Just like one of the horrifying Clickers from The Last of Us, it is full of noise and fury. Everything must be a battle, us against them.The Last of Us 2 review: A brave, technically amazing blockbuster but flawed

If you are as keen on following the rules of SPF as I am, you’ll know that it’s recommended that you top up at least every two hours when you’re in direct sunlight.The Skin Nerd: How to re-apply SPF over makeup like Kim Kardashian

The last few weeks of ‘school’ before the ‘summer holidays’ . This one was all about home-schooling, hosepipe bans and women dancing in my back garden.Learner Dad: RTÉ, any chance you could run Homeschool Hub over the summer?

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »