Graeme McDowell jumps 17 places in world rankings after impressive Texas showing

Graeme McDowell has moved up 17 places to 115th on the new world golf rankings.
The Northern Irishman shot a final round 66 to finish seventh at the Valero Texas Open.
Final leaderboard @ValeroTXOpen:
1. @CoreConn, -20 🏆
2. @Hoffman_Charley, -18
3. @RyanMoorePGA, -17
4. Brian Stuard, -15
4. Si Woo Kim
6. @Streels54, -14
7. @Graeme_McDowell, -12
7. @ByeongHunAn
7. @JayKokrak
7. @DannyGolf72
7. @ACSchenk1
7. Matt Kuchar
7. @ScottBrownGolf pic.twitter.com/kVvdv6ocZx— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 7, 2019
Justin Rose has leapfrogged Dustin Johnson at the top of the standings with Rory McIlroy third.
Shane Lowry is the top-ranked player from the Republic of Ireland in 50th.