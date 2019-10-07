Golf turns the page: A look at the new golf magazines

There’s nothing like turning the page, as Kevin Markham discovers with a trio of new golf magazines

That gentle scrape of paper on paper is a sound that drifts back to childhood, be it a book or a magazine or even an encyclopedia … not that you’ll find many of those on bookshelves anymore.

Despite the onset of the internet and the cut and thrust of social media, there’s still nothing quite like picking up a magazine and poring over it at your leisure. Traditional golf magazines may be struggling but that hasn’t stopped some entrepreneurial golfers and publishers targeting niche markets where they believe they can bring something new to the table.

Here are three magazines breaking the mould.

Catalogue 18

A picture is worth a thousand words, they say, and, if that is the case, then Guy Nicholson’s brainchild is a production to rival War and Peace.

Nicholson is Canadian, and he has worked in media for 25 years — most recently at Toronto’s Globe & Mail. He is also an avid golfer and following a buddy trip to Nova Scotia he figured how he could marry his two great loves during the 24-hour drive home.

Eighteen months later he took a buyout from his newspaper and began his quest to launch a print magazine focusing on the world’s best golf course photography and art.

He got many of the world’s best golf course photographers (including Evan Schiller, Channing Benjamin, David Cannon, and Steve Carr, to name a few) and artists on board and the long process to publication began.

This was going to be no small thing: Nicholson already knew Catalogue 18 would extend to 300 pages where the image would dominate pages and double-page spreads. It is, in essence, acoffee table catalogue of hundreds of images of the world’s best golf courses.

These show off the beauty of the landscape and the beauty of the golf experience that awaits. If you want your images big and impactful and on the printed page, Catalogue 18 makes a powerful statement.

“I’m finding that the physical quality of the magazine itself makes believers out of anyone who holds a copy and sees the incredible quality of the images and design,” says Nicholson of the first issue.

“It’s immense, it’s luxurious … the paper even smells good. Catalogue 18 is a beautiful object, which is increasingly rare in this digital age.”

Nicholson knew that there were three key hurdles to overcome: two dozen artists and photographers had to say yes; a design business had to be lured on board (Studio Wyse, as it turned out); and Nicholson had to raise $45,000 to print and ship.

The first two took time and effort but he was, partially at least, preaching to the converted. It was the third obstacle that would prove most challenging.

His drive to raise funds for the first issue came through the crowdfunding site, Kickstarter, and that push began in the second half of 2018. The project was over-subscribed and he had hit his target by the Christmas deadline.

Catalogue 18 was printed in Winnipeg, and shipped in March. Orders continue to be received as word spreads around the global golf market. For Nicholson and Catalogue 18, the images come first. They take centre stage with everything else being shaped around them.

“That’s unique in golf and unusual in magazines generally,” says Nicholson, “but this is very special content. It’s meant to be avisual experience.”

This is a substantial production, no question. It is 12.5 inches by 9.5 inches in size and 308 pages. It is an overwhelming experience … very much what Nicholson had in mind.

I insisted from the start that Catalogue 18 had to be sui generis — it had to overwhelm the reader, use images indifferent ways, give all the contributors a chance to show what makes them different. It took 300 pages to accomplish that.

And in the first issue is a 10-page spread on Doonbeg (by Steve Carr) as well as images from Killarney, Castlemartyr, Powerscourt, Co Sligo, and Waterville’s famous par three, Mulcahy’s Peak.

This is about beautiful photographs from the world’s best … of the world’s best. It is designed to inspire golfers to visit somewhere new or replenish old memories. Issue 2 will continue that trend as new contributors are added and the features section is expanded.

The Golfer’s Journal

Origin: California, USA

California, USA First Issue: August 2017

August 2017 Frequency: Quarterly

Quarterly Website: Golfersjournal.com

Golfersjournal.com Size: 124 pages

124 pages Podcast: Yes

Yes Price: $75 per annum (four issues)

The Golfer’s Journal has certainly set new standards in how we look at golf and how it appeals to us. The magazine’s tagline —Golf in its Purest Form —means the magazine bypasses short game tips and equipment features and goes straight to the heart of the game.

You won’t find this ripped and battered in a doctor’s waiting room; this will be proudly displayed on a bookshelf or coffee table for it digs under the skin of golf’s modern crush and finds its soul. Full-length feature articles can run over 5,000 words and nothing is off-limits.

As Issue 9 lands on doormats around the world, subscribers will be reading about Griffin Clark, an American legend you’ve probably never heard of, the nomadic existence of golf architecture’s shapers, Tom Coyne’s literary hero who loves to play, the origins of Sweetens Cove Golf Club (Tennessee), and Scotland’s Montrose Golf Links and its endless battle with the elements attacking its coastline.

Past issues have included major pieces on Carne and Lahinch’s Klondyke. These are in-depth and emotional stories, supported by photography that goes way beyond the usual green-at-sunrise shot. There is a dustiness, a sepia-influenced tone that gives imagery a raw edge.

It’s beautiful. Perhaps that’s where The Golfer’s Journal stands out: it combines the written word with the image to take golf stories to a higher level. The origins of The Golfer’s Journal date back over a decade.

Brendon Thomas was then the editor-in-chief of Surfer Magazine, the oldest and most respected action sports publication. He was also a golf nut who saw that traditional golf media were missing a huge part of why people play the game and that there was an entire culture being neglected by the mainstream golf world.

“I wanted to create something that celebrated the culture of golf and wasn’t so narrowly focused on playing better or idolising those that played better than the rest of us,” says Thomas. The magazine’s goal is to: ‘cover the game wherever it may be played, casting a sophisticated light on the culture, history, places, and characters that define the game’s unique personality and undeniable allure.’

The Golfer’s Journal relies on subscriber support for funding. By not being beholden to advertisers(there are only six ads per issue) the magazine has the freedom to indulge in longer-form content and topics away from the mainstream.

This approach has proved successful. Intriguingly,Thomas acknowledges that his audience crosses over:

Mostly our audience are digital first and see The Journal as something physical to act as a ballast to their online feeds.

It demonstrates an interesting balance in how golf is consumed: despite the access to so much online information, there is still a demand for more thoughtful and comprehensive armchair content.

Any project needs that second of clarity when the optimism of hard work, passion and collaboration teeters on the edge of insecurity. In other words, is it going to work?

“There was a moment of calm between when we shipped the first issue and when the first issue arrived in people’s mailboxes. It was a nervous time,” admits Thomas. “We had the benefit of some strong interest in the golf space during production, through some of the people who had worked on the first issue with us, and when the first copies landed they started unboxing their founding issues online.

"It set off a tidal wave of people posting images of the first issue arriving around the US. That, along with incredibly good reviews and endorsements led to the orders flooding in and those subscribers, in turn, posted images of their issues online. It was like a runaway train at that point.”

And so it has remained. With the ninth issue recently published, previous issues sold out, a popular podcast hosted by the very familiar Tom Coyne, and five sold-out events, The Golfer’s Journal is steering golf media in a new direction.

It’s no surprise that traditional golf media has started to follow Thomas’s creation in both editorial and philosophical direction. The sincerest form of flattery it seems.

McKellar

Country of Origin: USA (sort of)

USA (sort of) First Issue: May 2018

May 2018 Frequency: Occasional

Occasional Website: mckellarmagazine.com

mckellarmagazine.com Size: 100 pages

100 pages Podcast: Yes

Yes Price: $14 per issue

McKellar was founded by the longtime Guardian correspondent, author and Scotsman, Lawrence Donegan, and Thomas Dunne, a golf writer and golf architect aficionado.

Its evolution is best told by Dunne: “I’m sure Lawrence would agree that Lorne Rubenstein of the Globe & Mail is kind of the spiritual godfather of McKellar. Back in 2006, when I was at Travel & Leisure Golf, Lorne and I went out for a long lunch at the Algonquin Hotel in New York.

We had this great conversation about developing a more thoughtful, literary breed of golf magazine —something that readers would return to over months and years, rather than flip through idly and then pitch in the recycling.

Well, it turned out that Lorne had been having that conversation with other writers, including Lawrence, and when he approached me about it toward the end of 2016 we were immediately reading from the same hymn sheet in terms of the stuff that mattered.

“What really unites us,” Dunne continues, “is that all of us believe that print — even today, especially today — can offer a special experience to readers that the digital world, as powerful as it is, can’t match. It’s a sense of commitment on both ends of the transaction — publisher and reader.

We’ve come to that place through long professional experience,Lawrence (mostly) through international newspapers and myself through high-end consumer magazines.

McKellar’s goal is to: ‘bring together the finest writers, illustrators and photographers to celebrate golf’s history,to chart its future and to examine what makes the contemporary sport exciting, from travel and architecture to profiles of its most prominent personalities.’

Not surprisingly, there are similarities between McKellar and The Golfer’s Journal (as well as the Australian Caddie Mag). Both have proved that stories flow in more directions than a Portmarnock green with rarely a trip into the upper echelons of professional golf and equipment reviews.

McKellar’s Issue 2 includes stories about Gil Hanse’s modern design at Ohoopee Match Club in Georgia, the hickory evangelist Ralph Livingston III, an ode to Ken Nagle, a hero of Australian golf, Conor Syme’s rookie year on tour, and the battle that Royal North Devon Golf Club faces against the ocean. And that only scratches the surface. And yes, there’s a piece on Portmarnock.

This is a magazine about understatement, authenticity, and devotion to quality, thanks to the work of some of the best writers and artists in the business (eg Rubenstein, Shackelford, John Huggan, Michael Croley, Derek Duncan, Tom Morton, etc). And then there are the new voices: Quinn Thompson, a longtime shaper for Coore & Crenshaw, painted the cover of Issue 1, wrote a short piece to end Issue 2, and will appear again in Issue 3.

Articles aren’t as long as The Golfer’s Journal, with several short, punchy pieces matching McKellar’s small dimensions (at 6 x 9.5 inches it is little more than half the size of the Journal). It makes it a quicker read and one that’s easy to transport but it is written with the same passion for the game, its colour, and its history.

The imagery (photos and illustrations) is different, too. And there is no advertising. As with the other two publications covered here, McKellar exists thanks to a subscriber base of hardcore golf fans. The magazine has not been promoted beyond the basic social media platforms and word-of-mouth, so it’s no surprise if you haven’t heard of it.

Issue 1 received favourable reviews and Issue 2 came about thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign by Donegan. It proves that quality writing and imagery is still sought after by golf fans. (This is not true across the board as other publications —eg Golfhacker and Codger —failed to survive a printed format.)

“We’ve demonstrated that we can produce a high-quality journal and make it sustainable,” Dunne says. “We did this on a shoestring budget, with no corporate backers.

We’d like to grow our staff and our audience while maintaining the editorial integrity we’ve demonstrated to date. Here’s hoping the right partner or partners emerge, but as long as writers continue to see us as a venue for their best work, it’s not essential to our survival.”

For those wondering about the name, McKellar is named in honour of one Alexander McKellar, a 19th-century Edinburgh tavern-keeperand the man considered by Donegan and Dunne to be the original golf nerd.